New Tint World® E-Commerce Site Connects Online Shoppers with Brick and Mortar Stores

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has developed a revolutionary new way for customers to shop for automotive accessories and have them installed at their local franchise location. The new Tint World® online store, which officially went live just in time for the holidays, bridges the gap between online shoppers and Tint World® brick and mortar stores. "We're always looking to stay ahead of the curve at Tint World®, both for our customers and for our franchisees," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, Tint World® CEO. "Our new online store is the first in the industry to offer a streamlined system for purchasing automotive parts and accessories online and have the option to ship those purchases directly to a Tint World® location for fast, hassle-free installation." The option to find a local installer will cater to the "do-it-for-me" consumer, while the factory-direct pricing and Tint World® quality selection will appeal to the "do-it-yourself" auto enthusiast. Tint World® is an authorized seller and installer for all the brands it offers both instore and online, so consumers receive the benefit of receiving parts and labor from a single source. "Shoppers are more informed now than ever," Bonfiglio said. "By ofering a convenient online shopping experience and competitive pricing, we're able to provide more products to customers and the added-value of proper installation by knowledgeable experts. The customer will be able to identify nearby Tint World® locations based on geographic location and set installation appointments from the online store interface. This will allow for seamless communication between the online store and physical store locations, creating value on both sides of the transaction." Featuring thousands of automotive accessories and counting, the new online store offers automotive aftermarket styling products and accessories such as mobile electronics, auto security, custom wheels, performance parts and a variety of state-of-the-art accessories. While Tint World® boasts locations all over the U.S., the new online store will give everyone the opportunity to take advantage of Tint World®'s excellent product and service offering. "We are proud to have partnered with our manufacturers and distribution warehouses to provide our customers with online shopping with factory-direct pricing," Bonfiglio said. "It also allows us to simultaneously expand our franchisee's product and service offerings without adding excessive inventory costs. It's a win-win for Tint World® customers and franchisees."

The Tint World® online store offers free shipping on purchases over $99 dollars, and all purchases that are shipped to a local Tint World® include free shipping as well. For more information, visit www.tintworld.com. Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide. About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com. Tint World® Contact:

