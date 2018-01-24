[November 28, 2017] New Gate Drivers From Power Integrations Deliver Up to 5 A, Reducing System Complexity and Cost

Power Integrations (News - Alert) (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in IGBT and MOSFET driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today introduced the newest member of its SCALE-iDriver™ IC family, SID1102K, a single-channel, isolated, IGBT and MOSFET gate driver in a wide-body eSOP package. Featuring a peak drive current of up to 5 A, the new part is able to drive 300 A switches without boosters; external boosters can be used to cost-effectively scale gate current up to 60 A peak. This device provides N-channel drive for both the low and high side booster MOSFET switches which reduces system cost, minimizes switching losses and increases power capability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005537/en/ New Gate Drivers from Power Integrations Deliver Up to 5 A, Reducing System Complexity and Cost (Photo: Business Wire) New Gate Drivers from Power Integrations Deliver Up to 5 A, Reducing System Complexity and Cost (Photo: Business Wire)

Reinforced galvanic isolation is provided by Power Integrations' innovative, solid insulator FluxLink™ technology which eliminates the need for optocouplers, improving reliability and ruggedness. SCALE-iDriver technology simplifies design and manufacturing by reducing BOM count; complete drivers can be built using a SID1102K IC and just eight external components. Devices deliver system-level protection features including under-voltage lock-out, rail-to-rail stabilized output voltage - from a single supply rail, high common-mode transient immunity and 9.4 mm creepage and clearance. Comments Michael Hornkamp, senior director of marketing for gate-driver products at Power Integrations: "The new SID1102K gate-driver IC reduces time-to-market for designers by providing an easy-to-implement, scalable solution which includes critical safety and protection features in a single, compact, robust package." Key applications include UPS, standard AC drives and VFDs, photovoltaic/ solar systems, commercial air conditioners, DC chargers and welding equipment. Devices are available now priced at $1.52 in 10,000 piece quantities. Technical support for SID1102K ICs is available from the Power Integrations website at: www.power.com/products/SID1102K. About Power Integrations Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com. Power Integrations, FluxLink, SCALE, SCALE-iDriver and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005537/en/

