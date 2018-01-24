|
|[November 28, 2017]
New Gate Drivers From Power Integrations Deliver Up to 5 A, Reducing System Complexity and Cost
Power Integrations (News - Alert) (Nasdaq: POWI),
the leader in IGBT and MOSFET driver technology for medium- and
high-voltage inverter applications, today introduced the newest member
of its SCALE-iDriver™
IC family, SID1102K,
a single-channel, isolated, IGBT and MOSFET gate driver in a
wide-body eSOP package. Featuring a peak drive current of up to 5 A, the
new part is able to drive 300 A switches without boosters; external
boosters can be used to cost-effectively scale gate current up to 60 A
peak. This device provides N-channel drive for both the low and high
side booster MOSFET switches which reduces system cost, minimizes
switching losses and increases power capability.
New Gate Drivers from Power Integrations Deliver Up to 5 A, Reducing System Complexity and Cost
Reinforced galvanic isolation is provided by Power Integrations'
innovative, solid insulator FluxLink™ technology which eliminates the
need for optocouplers, improving reliability and ruggedness.
SCALE-iDriver technology simplifies design and manufacturing by reducing
BOM count; complete drivers can be built using a SID1102K
IC and just eight external components. Devices deliver
system-level protection features including under-voltage lock-out,
rail-to-rail stabilized output voltage - from a single supply rail, high
common-mode transient immunity and 9.4 mm creepage and clearance.
Comments Michael Hornkamp, senior director of marketing for gate-driver
products at Power Integrations: "The new SID1102K
gate-driver IC reduces time-to-market for designers by providing an
easy-to-implement, scalable solution which includes critical safety and
protection features in a single, compact, robust package."
Key applications include UPS, standard AC drives and VFDs, photovoltaic/
solar systems, commercial air conditioners, DC chargers and welding
equipment. Devices are available now priced at $1.52 in 10,000 piece
quantities. Technical support for SID1102K ICs is available from the
Power Integrations website at: www.power.com/products/SID1102K.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company's products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, FluxLink, SCALE, SCALE-iDriver and the Power
Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power
Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owner.
