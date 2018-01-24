|
|[November 27, 2017]
|
New Independent Study Results Add to Growing Body of Evidence That PREVENA™ Therapy Helps Reduce Surgical Site Infections and Complications
New independent data recently published in the Journal of Arthroplasty
further demonstrates the body of expanding clinical evidence that closed
incision negative pressure therapy (ciNPT) with the PREVENA™
Incision Management System reduces post-surgical wound complication
potential. Results of a recent trial of nearly 600 patients undergoing
total joint replacement illustrated the benefits of the PREVENA™
Incision Management System in reducing several surgical site
complications. Patients in the study treated with PREVENA™ Therapy had
statistically significant lower rates of overall infection, and were
four times less likely to experience a surgical site complication.
"These results are significant as this is one of the largest
observations of negative pressure wound therapy use in clean closed
surgical incisions and demonstrate the potential for the use of ciNPT to
improve patient outcomes and reduce system-wide costs," said Karl J.
Beer, M.D., study investigator and orthopedic surgeon at ProMedica
Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio. "Total knee and total hip arthroplasty
are two of the most common orthopedic procedures performed in the United
States, and because they are often conducted in an aging population with
comorbidities, they frequently lead to post-operative complications.
This data suggests that ciNPT should be routinely used following these
surgeries to potentially prevent wound site complications."
The study titled, "Closed Incision Negative Pressure Therapy Effects on
Postoperative Infection and Surgical Site Complication After Total Hip
and Knee Arthroplasty," evaluated the efficacy of the PREVENA™ Incision
Management System in reducing the rates of surgical complications
following total knee arthroplasty (TKA) and total hip arthroplasty
(THA). Surgical site complications in arthroplasty procedures represent
a severe burden to the healthcare system because they often lead to
revision surgeries and substantially increased economic cost for
patients.1,2,3 Data shows that patients requiring early
surgical treatment for wound healing problems after total joint
replacement are 7.5 times more likely to develop further complications,
such as deep infection and major subsequent surgery. 4
"PREVENA™ Therapy continues to demonstrate the ability to reduce the
rate of post-operative incision related complications across a variety
of surgical specialties, including vascular surgery, cardiac surgery,
general surgery, plastic surgery, OB-GYN, orthopedic trauma, and now
total joint replacement surgery," said Ron Silverman, M.D., F.A.C.S.,
Chief Medical Officer,Acelity. "We want our surgeon customers who serve
on the front lines of care to feel as confident as possible in their
outcomes. The growing body of clinical evidence clearly supports
PREVENA™ Therapy's ability to preserve their work and improve the
healing process for their patients."
The number of TKAs and THAs continue to increase annually given the
country's growing population of older Americans.5,6,7 More
than one million knee replacements and 900,000 total hip replacements
are anticipated in 2017.8 Given the older population,
patients are more likely to have chronic diseases such as diabetes,
cardiovascular disease or rheumatoid arthritis, which increase the risk
of surgical wound complications.5,6,7
Study Overview
A single center, open-label study with a prospective cohort of 192
patients undergoing primary TKA or THA treated with ciNPT of clean
surgical wounds was conducted. One hundred ninety-six incisions treated
with the PREVENA™ Incision Management System were compared with a
historical control group of four hundred patients that had incisions
treated with traditional gauze dressing. Results demonstrate that, with
the PREVENA™ Incision Management System, patients presented:
-
Significantly decreased overall rates of infection (including
superficial wound infection) (3.5% vs 1.0%, p=0.04)
-
Lower overall complication rate (1.5% vs 5.5%, p=0.02)
-
Four times less likelihood of experiencing a surgical site
complication compared with control (p=0.0277, odds ratio 4.251,
95% confidence interval 1.172-15.414)
-
Lower pain score at 24 hours post op (p<.0001)
About PREVENATM Incision Management System
The PREVENA™ System, launched in 2010, is the first disposable negative
pressure system designed specifically for the management of closed
surgical incisions. The system covers and protects the incision from
external contamination, while negative pressure removes fluid and
infectious material from the surgical incision. Please refer to the
Instructions for Use for the PREVENA™ Systems for a complete list of
appropriate uses, warnings, and precautions.
Most recently, Acelity has launched three new products in the PREVENA™
Therapy family. The PREVENA PLUS™ 125 Therapy Unit as an
individual product provides a disposable, "a la carte" option compatible
with all PREVENA™ Incision Dressings. The new PREVENA PLUSTM
PEEL & PLACETM Incision Management System -
35cm provides customers with an easy to use dressing designed to
address linear incisions up to 35cm in length and provides higher
exudate storage capacity. In addition, the new PEEL & PLACE™ Dressing
5 Pack - 35cm can be utilized for patients that remain in the
hospital for a few days post-surgery.
About Acelity
Acelity L.P. Inc. and its subsidiaries are a global advanced wound care
company that leverages the strengths of Kinetic Concepts, Inc. and
Systagenix Wound Management, Limited. Available in more than 90
countries, the innovative and complementary ACELITY™ product portfolio
delivers value through solutions that speed healing and lead the
industry in quality, safety and customer experience. Headquartered in
San Antonio, Texas, Acelity employs nearly 5,000 people around the world.
References
-
Burns AW, Bourne RB, Chesworth BM, MacDonald SJ, Rorabeck CH. Cost
effectiveness of revision total knee arthroplasty. Clin Orthop
Relat Res. 2006;446:29-33.
-
Oduwole KO, Molony DC, Walls RJ, Bashir SP, Mulhall KJ. Increasing
financial burden of revision total knee arthroplasty. Knee Surg
Sports Traumatol Arthrosc. 2010;18:945-8.
-
Ong KL, Mowat FS, Chan N, Lau E, Halpern MT, Kurtz SM. Economic burden
of revision hip and knee arthroplasty in Medicare enrollees. Clin
Orthop Relat Res. 2006;446:22-8.
-
Galat DD, McGovern SC, Larson DR, Harrington JR, Hanssen AD, Clarke
HD. Surgical treatment of early wound complications following primary
total knee arthroplasty. J Bone Joint Surg Am 2009;91:48-54.
-
Jones RE. Wound healing in total joint arthroplasty. Ortho.
2010;33:660.
-
Raikin SM, Kane J, Ciminiello ME. Risk factors for incision-healing
complications following total ankle arthroplasty. J Bone Joint Surg
Am. 2010;92:2150-5.
-
Zmistowski B, Restrepo C, Kahl LK, Parvizi J, Sharkey PF. Incidence
and reasons for nonrevision reoperation after total knee arthroplasty. Clin
Orthop Relat Res. 2011 Jan;469(1):138-45.
-
Life Science Intelligence Data on File.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171127005541/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]