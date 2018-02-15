|
New Technavio Report Identifies Top Trends for Dental Consumables Market in China
The latest market research report by Technavio
on the dental
consumables market in China predicts a CAGR of 7.27% during the
period 2017-2021.
The increasing incidence of oral issues and dental disorders, the
expansion of dental clinics and hospitals, and an increase in demand for
cosmetic dentistry are the top factors expected to drive the dental
consumables market in China during the forecast period.
In 2008, most people in China had some form of dental issue. Calculus
deposition was the most prevalent issue. It was followed by dental
caries and periodontal disease. The prevalence of dental sensitivity,
plaque, and malocclusion was also high.
According to Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics
and medical devices research, "More than half of all children in
China under the age of five had cavities and about 33% under the age of
12 had cavities in permanent teeth. People between the ages of 35 and 45
had some cavities. However, less than 10% of all adults were treated.
33% of all adults between the ages of 35 and 44 had some kind of tooth
loss."
The top three emerging market trends driving the dental consumables
market in China according to Technavio research analysts are:
-
Increasing adoption of mHealth
-
Continuous advances in technology
-
Growing awareness about oral and dental treatments
Increasing adoption of mHealth
The adoption of mHealth by dental care providers is increasing in China.
Healthcare information technology is used in dental practices in most
healthcare facilities. mHealth is a recent trend that has the potential
for growth. The adoption of online booking and rating platforms has
increased in recent years. This allows patients to compare physicians
and hospitals and book appointments online. Patients can access dental
practitioners in their assigned group and select their favored dental
specialists based on ratings, reviews, and availability. They can also
book appointments and get updates from such portals. However, such
features are not available in private dental care facilities. Private
dental care providers are generally decentralized.
Continuous advances in technology
Advances in dental procedures offer better responses to oral therapeutic
care issues. Such advances have reduced the discomfort for patients.
Patients and dental specialists are adopting new technologies that are
less invasive and more reliable. For instance, the advent of guided
implant surgery and navigated implant surgery has improved clinical
outcomes.
"There have also been several advances in implant materials. Zirconia
is an alternative to titanium implants. It has better biocompatibility
and survival rate. Zirconia implants are ideal for patients who prefer
metal-free treatment options," says Neha.
Growing awareness about oral and dental treatments
Awareness about oral and dental treatments is essential to drive the
growth of the market. Oral health is an important part of wellbeing.
Oral hygiene is compromised due to tobacco use and cigarette smoking.
Almost all people have dental problems at least once in their lifetime.
It has been reported that the deposition of plaque and calculi among
children and adolescents leads to poor oral health, which in turn
impacts the general health, well-being, and development of children.
Chronic oral infections can cause diabetes, cardiovascular diseases,
respiratory diseases, and low birth weight. Hence, growing awareness
about oral and dental treatments will drive the growth of the dental
consumables market in China during the forecast period.
The key vendors are as follows:
-
3M (News - Alert)
-
Danaher
-
Dentsply Sirona
-
GC Corporation
-
Institut Straumann
