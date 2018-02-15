[November 22, 2017]

New York Students to Speak with NASA Astronauts on Space Station

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Students at U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, will speak with NASA astronauts living, working and doing research aboard the International Space Station at 9:15 a.m. EST Monday, Nov. 27. The 20-minute, Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Randy Bresnik, Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba will be asked questions by students. The discussion will include topics about life aboard thespace station, NASA's deep space exploration plans, and scientific research in space.

This is Bresnik's second mission to the station, and he serves as the station's Expedition 53 commander. Bresnik launched to the orbiting laboratory on July 28 and is scheduled to return to Earth in December. Vande Hei and Acaba both arrived at the space station on Sept. 12. This is Vande Hei's first space mission and Acaba's third. Both will return to Earth in February 2018.

Vande Hei was an assistant professor of physics at West Point. He and his crewmates will speak to cadets in the Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering. West Point was selected through a competitive process to host a downlink with the station.

Media interested in attending the event should contact Kimberly Lewis at Kimberly.Lewis@usma.edu or 845-938-7907. United States Military Academy is at 900 Washington Road in West Point.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). This in-flight education downlink is an integral component of NASA's Year of Education on Station which provides extensive space station-related resources and opportunities to students and educators.

