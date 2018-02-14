[November 22, 2017] New Canon Digital Radiography Systems to be Showcased at RSNA Annual Meeting, Highlighting Ergonomic Design

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging the rich history of high-quality imaging and innovation of its parent company, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, joined with Virtual Imaging, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., to announce that Canon Inc. has refreshed its lineup of CXDI digital radiography detectors to provide healthcare professionals with beneficial features to help streamline their digital x-ray process with the release of the CXDI-710C, CXDI-810C and CXDI-410C Wireless Detectors. The recently launched detectors are lightweight1 and IPX7 rated2 devices that feature limited on-board image storage capability when operated in Standalone Mode3 and an ergonomic detector design. Guests at the annual meeting of RSNA (Radiological Society of North America), to be held from November 26th through November 30th in Chicago, Illinois, will have the opportunity to get a firsthand look at the new Canon wireless digital radiography systems in booth #7330. "Canon Inc. has a storied history of imaging excellence and this reputation is maintained throughout our entire product portfolio, including our diagnostic imaging devices," said Tsuneo Imai, vice president and general manager, Healthcare Solutions Division, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. and president, Virtual Imaging, Inc. "This superb quality, combined with the reliability expected from Canon devices, is prevalent in our new wireless detectors. These new devices were designed to help improve the overall experience of the patients and technologists." The CXDI-710C, CXDI-810C and CXDI-410C Wireless Detectors are designed to provide the versatility needed to meet the needs of the radiography community. Key features include: Lightweight and Ergonomic Design Utilizing strong carbon fiber, the new Canon detectors are among the lightest weight detectors currently available and are designed with form and function in mind to help improve user and patient experience. Despite being lightweight, the carbon fiber chassis and frame provide high performance and high durability, tested for the rigors of demanding daily use. The sleek, tough and ergonomically sculpted new design includes the following features to facilitate the user and patient experience. The new devices are designed to be comfortable to hold and easy to handle due to the lightweight and ergonomic handgrips sculpted into the detector. Smooth rounded corners allow for easy, comfortable positioning for patients and tehnologists. Improved Workflow The CXDI-710C, CXDI-810C and CXDI-410C Wireless Detectors feature a "Ready" function to be used when working with multiple detectors in a single environment. With this function, a specific detector can be selected from both the DR modality workstation by simply pressing the "Ready" button located directly on the detector or on an optional Status Indicator (sold separately). The new CXDI detectors are also equipped with limited, temporary on-board image storage capability when operated in Standalone Mode.3

Flexible Charging Capabilities Included with the CXDI-710C/810C/410C Wireless Detectors is a charger that allows for simultaneous charging of up to two batteries at a time to help operators have backup batteries on-hand when needed. An optional docking station (sold separately) allows for detector check-in, rapid battery charging while in detector and transfer of images from the detector taken in Standalone Mode.3 Canon U.S.A. and Virtual Imaging have also announced the release by Canon Inc. of CXDI Control Software NE Version 2.16, made exclusively for use with CXDI Digital Detectors to help optimize workflow and reduce steps needed to complete exams. Stitching comes standard – up to four images combined into one image. Windows® 7 and Windows 10 OS Supported, CXDI Control Software NE also supports the following anti-virus programs: Windows Defender, McAfee® VirusScan Enterprise + AntiSpyware Enterprise 8.8 and ESET® Endpoint Anti-Virus 6.3. CXDI Control Software NE is IHE and DICOM ® 3.0 compliant. Availability The CXDI-710C, CXDI-810C and CXDI-410C Wireless Digital Radiography Systems are now available for purchase. For more information about Canon radiography systems, please visit https://www.usa.canon.com/dr. About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2016.† Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com. †Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office. 1 The CXDI-410C Wireless Detector weighs 6.17 lbs, the CXDI-710C Wireless Detector weighs 5.07 lbs with battery and the CXDI- 810C Wireless Detector weighs 3.97 lbs with battery. 2 An IPX7 rating does not indicate compliance with, and the detectors have not been tested for compliance with, any other IPX_ratings. 3 Restrictions and limitations apply. For questions and further information call Virtual Imaging, Inc. at 866-288-9729. Canon and CXDI are registered trademarks of Canon Inc. in the United States and may also be registered trademarks or trademarks in other countries. McAfee is a trademark of McAfee LLC in the United States and other countries. ESET is a trademark of ESET, spol. s r. o. or ESET North America. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. DICOM is a registered trademark of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), for its standards publications relating to digital communications of medical information. All other third-party brand names and product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners. Doc. No. MK-0327 Canon U.S.A. Web site: http://www.usa.canon.com For sales information/customer support:

1-800-OK-CANON View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-canon-digital-radiography-systems-to-be-showcased-at-rsna-annual-meeting-highlighting-ergonomic-design-300560975.html SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]