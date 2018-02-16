[November 21, 2017] New Podcast 'Seeking Wealth' Now Available on iTunes

TROY, Mich., Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking Wealth, a new podcast show that discusses all things personal finance and investing has just been released and is available to listeners on iTunes, Google Play Music, Stitcher, and SoundCloud. "I believe that the investment advice and guidance that most people receive is typically not in their best interests and is often plagued with high-cost investment products, stock tips, bias and personal opinions or the latest market trends and fads," said Scott Salaske, CEO of Firstmetric and host of the Seeking Wealth podcast. The Seeking Wealth podcast discusses personal finance and investment-related topics using a simplified approach to explain complex subject matters, all while speaking in everyday language tat investors can understand. At times the show will feature guests to discuss specific areas of personal finance and investing important to individual investors. The most recent episode features common investment mistakes that investors make and may not even realize it. These mistakes could be costing investors unnecessary investment fees and costs and could potentially jeopardize their long-term investment success. The show explains each mistake and attempts to explain how investors can easily correct and avoid the mistakes. With the stock market at all-time highs, the first episode of Seeking Wealth features why now is the perfect time to be thinking about rebalancing an investment portfolio back to its target asset allocation strategy along with reassessing the investment goals for the portfolio.

Fans of the Seeking Wealth podcast can contact Scott Salaske via email at podcast@firstmetric.com to provide feedback, ideas and even ask a question that might make it onto an episode of the podcast. To listen to the podcast, visit www.firstmetric.com/podcast. About The Seeking Wealth Podcast The Seeking Wealth podcast is a podcast from Firstmetric. Firstmetric is a full-service, low-cost investment advisory firm offering complete investment management and personalized advice including: initial and ongoing financial reviews, asset allocation and investment selection, cash flow planning and guidance, rebalancing, and tax strategies; from humans, not computers. Firstmetric specializes in using low-cost asset class and index fund investment strategies. Media Contact Scott Salaske, CEO

Firstmetric, LLC

1 (248) 817-8919 x 122

Email: press@firstmetric.com Related Links The Seeking Wealth Podcast View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-podcast-seeking-wealth-now-available-on-itunes-300560382.html SOURCE The Seeking Wealth Podcast

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]