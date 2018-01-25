[November 21, 2017] New Cat® Licensee, Aries Manufacturing, Launches Line of Rugged Cellular Accessories

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new line of Cat mobile accessories debuted at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas this past May. The new line complements Caterpillar's rugged history by offering durable, high-powered items with design elements reminiscent of well-known Cat equipment. The line is being manufactured and brought to market by Aries Manufacturing – a Division of Boss Tech Products, Inc., an industry leader in safe and high-quality cellular accessories for over twenty-five years. Boss Manufacturing, Aries' sister company, has been a global licensee of Cat gloves and safety products for over ten years. "Everywhere you look, people are connecting through handheld devices," stated Phil Raso, Caterpillar Program Manager. "Consumers are ready for high-quality, rugged mobile accessories that are built to withstand heavy use—and with Aries' long-running industry experience and commitment to excellence, I'm confident that this new line will be a success." Aries' president, Tom Novak, agrees with Raso's sentiments. "The Catbrand is synonymous with quality and durability," said Novak. "What we are seeing in the market is an increased demand for high power-output solutions that charge multiple devices quickly and safely. Shock absorption, impact protection, and water-resistant qualities are also in high demand." Currently, the line includes high-output vehicle and home adapters with multiple USB ports, vehicle charging cables, extra-long USB cables, power banks, and portable speakers with Bluetooth® wireless technology. The line caters to today's most popular devices, including certified Apple® Lightning®, SuperSpeed+ Certified USB-C™, and micro USB cables. The new range of accessories offer value price points for impulse placement as well as high-end retail packaged merchandise for stores' electronic sections. "We're really excited to be launching a full-range of Cat mobile accessories," stated Novak. "We look forward to providing high-quality products worldwide to be used at home or in-the-field. Today's consumers can't afford—nor do they have time—to keep replacing their cables or chargers. They want true product quality, and that's what we are prepared to give them."

To learn more about the line, visit www.catmobileaccessories.com. About Caterpillar: For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cat-licensee-aries-manufacturing-launches-line-of-rugged-cellular-accessories-300560332.html SOURCE Aries Manufacturing

