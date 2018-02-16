[November 21, 2017] New Hammond's Brands Website Makes Candy Shopping Even Sweeter

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite homemade confectioner is giving candy lovers another reason to celebrate this holiday season: a new and improved way to stock up on their favorite gourmet treats! Hammond's, which is the parent company of Hammond's Candies, Old Dominion Peanut Company, McCraw's Candies, and Mellow Fluffs, is excited to unveil the new look of HammondsCandies.com. In case shoppers need an excuse to try out the innovative mobile-friendly website, the company is offering a hard-to-resist sale on its much-loved gift bags and a few other holiday favorites. From now until December 12th, shoppers can stock up on the following winter candies for just $4.50 per gift bag: Deliciously decadent Peppermint Straws Filled with Chocolate.

Refreshingly sweet Peppermint Pillows.

Nostalgic and craving-inducing Mini Ribbon Candy. A holiday sale's not a holiday sale without candy canes, so the confectioner has a special on those, too! Hammond's handmade, hand crooked Peppermint Candy Canes have a beautiful shine, and their sale price of $2.00 (or $74.95 for a case of 48) makes them even more tempting this time of year. For the chocolate lovers, Hammond's is offering its decadent, minty Grasshopper Pe Chocolate Bars at the wallet-friendly price of $2.00 per bar (or a case of 12 for $21.00). "Our tried-and-true recipes and quality ingredients haven't changed since we made our first batch of candy nearly 100 years ago — now, we don't have to say the same about our website!" said Andrew Schuman, Hammond's President and CEO. "The new HammondsCandies.com makes it easy to browse our virtual candy shop shelves, or to search for a treat that matches an exact craving, all from the comfort of shoppers' own homes or mobile phones!" Place your order — and check out the new site — at HammondsCandies.com.

About Hammond's

Hammond's Candies began delighting candy lovers with artisan candy canes, beautifully spun ribbon candy, and larger-than-life lollipops when it was founded by the Hammond family in 1920, making it Colorado's favorite handmade confectioner for decades. In 2007, the company became the Hammond's that it is today through its acquisition by current President and CEO Andrew Schuman, growing from a much-loved, local candy company to a leading gourmet sweet provider with national regard (and has doubled the number of employees). Since then, Hammond's has gone on to acquire such companies as McCraw's Candies in 2010 and Old Dominion Peanut Company in 2012 as well as to gain impressive recognitions for their brand packaging and product innovation. Follow Hammond's Candies on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/hammondscandies and on Pinterest at http://pinterest.com/hammondscandies/ to stay up to date on their latest releases. More information is also available at www.hammondscandies.com or by calling 1-800-CANDY-99 (1-800-226-3999). Media Contact: Lynn Brainard 186019@email4pr.com Telephone: 714-771-4397 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hammonds-brands-website-makes-candy-shopping-even-sweeter-300560067.html SOURCE Hammond's Brands

