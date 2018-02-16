|
|[November 20, 2017]
|
New Study Proves 2-Minute Cycle with Pulsed Xenon UV Significantly Reduces OR Contamination; Xenex Robot Eliminated 72% More Pathogens than Manual Cleaning Alone
Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) devastate patients and can cost a
healthcare facility more than $50,000 in additional patient care per
infection. Surfaces in the operating room (OR) may harbor superbugs and
other pathogens that contribute to the infection risk. Studies have
shown that contamination builds in the OR during the day, even when it
is manually cleaned between procedures. Some of the superbugs that
threaten patients and can cause SSIs, such as Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus,
Klebsiella and Pseudomonas, are capable of living on OR
surfaces from 1.5 hours to more than 30 months.
Xenex®
Disinfection Services' LightStrike® Germ-Zapping
Robots® have been proven to quickly destroy the germs and bacteria
in ORs that can cause infections using pulsed xenon ultraviolet (PX-UV)
light. Hundreds of hospitals use LightStrike robots to disinfect their
ORs after the day's procedures are complete and two hospitals have
published peer-reviewed
studies showing 46%-100% reductions in their SSI rates when the
LightStrike robot was used to disinfect ORs after terminal cleaning.
In an attempt to reduce contamination in the OR between surgeries, researchers
evaluated the LightStrike robot in the OR and found that it can
effectively disinfect high touch surfaces in just 2 minutes. According
to the
new study "Evaluation of a pulsed xenon ultraviolet disinfection
system to decrease bacterial contamination in operating rooms" Haddad et
al.; published in BMC
Infectious Diseases, "This short cycle time may make
between-case cleaning [with PX-UV] in the OR a viable option and
something hospitals should consider operationalizing within their
protocol."
The study
found that a 2-minute cycle of intense pulsed xenon ultraviolet (PX-UV)
light disinfection eliminated 72% more pathogens on high-touch surface
areas in the OR than manual cleaning alone. The authors noted that the
short room turnover time is feasible, even for a busy OR, and could
potentially reduce pathogen transmission to patients and reduce SSI
rates.
The Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot has been credited by numerous
health care facilities across the U.S. for helping them reduce their
infection rates significantly. Several hospitals have published their
46%-100% Clostridium difficile (C.diff), MRSA and/or Surgical
Site infection rate reduction studies in peer-reviewed journals.
Twenty-three peer-reviewed articles have been published about the
LightStrike robot's effectiveness, including nine crediting the intense
pulsed xenon UV technology for contributing to a facility's reduction in
HAI rates. To date, the only SSI reduction data credited to UV
disinfection and published in a peer-reviewed journal is from hospitals
using Xenex pulsed xenon (non-mercury
bulb) UV technology.
More than 400 hospitals, Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense
facilities in the U.S., Canada, Africa, UK, Japan and Europe use Xenex
robots, which are also in use in skilled nursing facilities, ambulatory
surgery centers and long term acute care facilities.
Xenex Disinfection Services
Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are used for the advanced
disinfection of healthcare facilities. Due to its speed and ease of use,
the Xenex system has proven to integrate smoothly into hospital cleaning
operations. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by
destroying the deadly pathogens and superbugs that cause hospital
acquired infections (HAIs). The company is backed by well-known
investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray Merchant
Services, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Tectonic Ventures,
Targeted Technology Fund II and RK Ventures. For more information, visit Xenex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120006122/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]