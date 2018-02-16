[November 20, 2017] New Plotagraph+ App Hit Over a Million Downloads as Apple Continues to Give Away Free Codes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Only two weeks ago, Plotagraph+ hit the 1 Million downloads mark and is practically racing towards 2 Million Plotagraph+ app users over the upcoming U.S. holidays. With the number of smartphone users at all time record highs in the global market, Plotagraph+ is shooting up into the top ranks of fastest growing apps of the year. Apple quickly picked up on the app's growing trend and on October 27, 2017 announced to globally give away promo codes to download the app for Free in the Apple Store App. The news spread like wildfire and exponentially grew the app's user base within a mere seven days. Plotagraph's devoted fans around the world called for more, leading Apple to open the floodgates for a second gargantuan giveaway of codes for Free download of Plotagraph+ in the Apple Store App. Plotagraph+'s rise in the charts roots in its innovative and addictive photo animation ability. The app allows anone to easily add motion to any still photo, without the need for video or multiple images. Furthermore, Plotagraph+ boasts a gorgeous and intelligent User Interface (UI), a quality crucial for standing out and surviving atop the nearly 2 million competing apps in Apple's App Store. The technology has attracted a growing list of celebrities like Shaquille O'Neal, Alicia Keys and Kourtney Kardashian among some of its high-profile patrons. The symbiotic energy of Plotagraph founders, Troy Christopher Plota and Sascha Phoenix, has been described as "contagious." Troy commented during the recent interview with CNBC on how he and his partner manage to stay ahead of the curve: "I've been in the photo industry for 30 years, I know what's coming, I know what photographers want, I know where the technology is going." The Plotagraph+ is available for Free for a limited time featured in the Apple Store App.

To download Plotagraph+ for Free, download and open the Apple Store app. On the front page scroll down to find the Plotagraph+ Free Download offer. Download Plotagraph+ : Apple.co/PlotagraphApp To learn more about Plotagraph, visit them on Instagram @plotagraphpro, on Facebook at Facebook.com/Plotagraph or on the web at Plotagraphs.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-plotagraph-app-hit-over-a-million-downloads-as-apple-continues-to-give-away-free-codes-300559752.html SOURCE Plotagraph

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]