[November 20, 2017] New Company Alex|Tay Disrupts the Nail Polish Industry With Custom Nail Color App for iPhone and Android

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, consumers have the power to design their own unique color of high-performance, 7-Free nail polish using the new Alex|Tay Custom Nail Polish app. Paul Wolff, founder and CEO of Alex|Tay says, "It's as easy as snapping a picture, tapping a color, and creating your own custom, high-quality nail polish named to reflect your sense of humor, fashion or mood. And you get your custom color in about a week." Alex|Tay creates a new category in beauty, by offering not just a few dozen colors, but millions of colors. As consumers match the colors of their lives in the app for iPhone or Android, a new type of customized fashion accessory emerges, reflecting moments, moods, connection to other fashion elements and personalized interpretations of color that has never been seen before. The inability to create unique, personalized color inspired the entrepreneurs at Alex|Tay to create this revolutionary new app that puts the power of choice into everyone's hands. The team behind the Alex|Tay custom nail polish app focused their technology on disrupting a hundred-year-old business by bringing to market a patent-pending custom nail color system. It ffers consumers the ability to choose any color and create their own custom nail color and name it themselves. Wolff says, "With our custom nail color system, you can match your world in just seconds - it's really easy and fun to use." Alex|Tay polish is formulated with the highest quality ingredients and has become the first nail brand to earn a Silver level Material Health Certificate for their product through the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. The C2C Silver certification means that Alex|Tay polish products contain no substances known or suspected to cause cancer, birth defects, genetic damage or reproductive harm. The company takes their commitment to improving human and environmental health through every stage of the products development including materials used for packaging that are recyclable. A first for the industry.

About The Company was founded in 2016 with the express purpose of user generated design, on the go formula generation and rapid manufacturing technology to the beauty space, starting with nail color. The founders come with unique expertise in consumer technology and color development, chemical formulation and beauty industry experience.

