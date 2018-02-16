|
New Limelight Networks Report Reveals Consumers Worldwide Spend Nearly 17 Hours A Week Online
Consumers worldwide are spending more time online and are quick to avoid
websites that provide poor user experiences or have had security
breaches, according to the latest "State of the User Experience"
research report from Limelight
Networks, (Nasdaq:LLNW), a global leader in digital content
delivery. The annual global report, which highlights consumer online
behaviors and expectations, found major increases in time spent online
and the impact of online experiences on customer loyalty.
Globally, more than 45 percent of people spend at least 15 hours a week
online outside of work - a 64 percent increase from last year.
Smartphones are the primary device used to access online content, and
more than half (56 percent) of worldwide consumers expect fast web
performance regardless of what device they are using.
Poor experiences frequently lead to lost sales. Nearly half (49 percent)
of global consumers surveyed said they will not wait more than 5 seconds
for a web page to load, and 43 percent would move to a different site to
make a purchase if a website was too slow. More than 12 percent of
consumers surveyed will not re-visit a website after previously
experiencing slow performance - double the number from last year's
survey.
Consumers also want to know their information is being safeguarded
online. More than 75 percent have a negative opinion of a brand after it
has experienced a security breach, and 40 percent say they will not shop
at a website that has been the victim of a cyber-attack.
"In today's crowded market, brands can't risk delivering a poor online
experience to their customers," said Michael Milligan, Senior Director
at Limelight Networks (News - Alert). "Security breaches, slow performance and other
elements of an inefficient online experience impact a shopper's actions
and have long-lasting effects on brand reputation and custome
retention."
Additional insights from the report show:
-
Good experiences go a long way. The top factors in deciding to
purchase a product from a website are the "ability to easily search
and find items" and "fast online performance." After a positive
experience on a website, 75 percent of worldwide consumers surveyed
will recommend that brand to a friend. Consumers in India and the
Philippines are the most likely to do so, with 95 percent willing to
recommend a website based on a good experience.
-
Social media wins the popularity contest. Social media is the
top choice for time spent online by global consumers, at an average of
four hours 14 minutes per week. People 18-35 spend more time watching
online video than any other activity, while those older than 60 prefer
spending time reading online news.
-
Smartphones are preferred by younger consumers. Globally,
smartphones are the primary device used for online activities.
Smartphones are the preferred device for accessing online content by
women and people 45 and younger. Men and people older than 45 prefer
laptop computers.
-
Consumers are spending more time online. People in the U.S. and
the U.K. spend the most time online, with more than half in each
country spending more than 15 hours a week online. Globally, people
46-60 spend the most time online, with 49 percent online for more than
15 hours a week. For comparison, 41 percent of young millennials (ages
18-25) spend more than 15 hours online each week.
The "State of the User Experience" report is based on a survey of 3,500
respondents in France, India, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, the U.K.,
and the U.S. The full report is available here.
