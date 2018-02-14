[November 17, 2017] New Jersey's Legal Online Gambling Industry Maturing As It Celebrates Its Fourth Birthday

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the fourth anniversary of the legalization and regulation of online gambling in New Jersey, the Garden State's experiment to pioneer the industry has been an unqualified success, according to analysts from PlayNJ.com. "Four years of data shows us the incredible potential of legal online gaming," said PlayNJ.com lead analyst Steve Ruddock. "Online play has increased the revenues and customer bases of New Jersey's land-based casino operators. And the residents of New Jersey have benefited from being able to safely gamble online at regulated sites that protect their financial information, offer fair games, and promote responsible play." From launch on Nov. 26, 2013 through Oct. 31, 2017: New Jersey's online casinos have collected $682.6 million in lifetime gross revenue.

(15 percent of the total). Online gambling's gross revenue has poured $119.3 million of tax revenue into state coffers. New Jersey's online casinos have generated $204.2 million in gross revenue for 2017 through Oct. 31. Year-over year growth has been a hallmark of the young industry: A projected $248 million in gross revenue during 2017, up 26 percent from 2016

in 2014, up 1,363 percent from 2013 $8.4 million in 2013 (less than two months) The landscape of the industry has evolved. In November 2013 , New Jersey was home to 13 online casino and poker brands. As of October 2017 , there are 20 casino and poker brands in New Jersey . In all, online gambling has accounted for nearly 10 percent of New Jersey's total casino revenue in 2017. And it appears legal online gambling will continue to climb.

"There are two reasons to believe 2018 is going to be another growth year in New Jersey," Ruddock said. "First, online casinos are showing no signs of slowing down. Second, online poker appears to destined for growth after New Jersey entered into an interstate agreement with Nevada and Delaware, in addition to the legalization of online gaming in Pennsylvania, that could end a prolonged period of stagnation." Other key data points: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, home to the Borgata, playMGM, Party, and Pala online brands, leads in total gambling win since launch with $180.7 million through Oct. 31, 2017 .

through . Golden Nugget Atlantic City, home to the Golden Nugget, Betfair, and SugarHouse online casino brands, is second all time with $148.2 million .

. Golden Nugget amassed $6.25 million in gross revenue in July 2017 , setting the record for revenue generated by a single licensee in a single month.

in gross revenue in , setting the record for revenue generated by a single licensee in a single month. Caesars Interactive Entertainment, which includes the Caesars, Harrah's, and 888 brands, is third all time with $142.4 million .

. Tropicana Casino & Resort, which includes the Tropicana and Virgin brands, is fourth with $129.1 million in lifetime revenue.

in lifetime revenue. Resorts AC, which includes the Resorts AC, Mohegan Sun, and Poker Stars NJ brands, has generated $83.7 million in lifetime revenue.

in lifetime revenue. Borgata has generated the most lifetime online poker revenue at $45.8 million . Caesars follows at $39.7 million , with Resorts rounding out the list at $17 million (Resorts did not launch online poker until March 2016 ).

. Caesars follows at , with Resorts rounding out the list at (Resorts did not launch online poker until ). March 2017 was the high point for total revenue with $21.75 million and online casino revenue with $19.5 million .

was the high point for total revenue with and online casino revenue with . Online poker's revenue apex came in January 2014 with $3.4 million . For more information and analysis on regulated online gaming in New Jersey, visit PlayNJ.com. About The PlayUSA Network:

The PlayUSA Network, which includes state branches PlayNJ.com, PlayNY.com, PlayPennsylvania.com, and PlayCA.com, is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated online gaming in the United States. Contacts:

