New 3U VITA 62-compliant PSU Meets Power and Reliability Demands of Rugged, High Density Embedded Systems
[November 17, 2017]

New 3U VITA 62-compliant PSU Meets Power and Reliability Demands of Rugged, High Density Embedded Systems


CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Aitech Defense Systems Inc. has expanded its line of power supply units (PSUs) with the P233, designed to meet the demands of highly integrated embedded systems.  The 3U VITA 62-compliant PSU offers an output capacity of up to 500 W as well as a wide voltage input range of 18 VDC to 32 VDC, and can be used in a range of VME, VPX and CompactPCI systems. 

Technical Specifications:

  • 3U, VITA 62 PSU
  • Up to 500 W output capacity; wide input voltage 18-32 VDC
  • Comprehensive input and output protection
  • Input power line filter
  • Extensive BIT and Fault Log
  • Temperature Monitor and Elapsed Time Recorder
  • Six output supplies with independent current limiting on each

Two P233 power supplies can be connected in parallel with a load sharing option to provide 1,000 W of total output power. Or, for added system reliability and redundancy, the connected units can function as two arallel, redundant 500 W supplies with auto-failover.

The MIL-STD-704-compliant P233 features six supply outputs: 3.3V, +12V, +5V, ±12V AUX and +3.3V AUX, each with independent current limiting as well as numerous protection mechanisms to ensure the PSU will not be damaged, even if connected to an incorrect or malfunctioning power source.  Complete with internal built-in test (BIT) and input line filters that protect from input power overvoltage, surges and reverse polarity, the P233 provides exceptional reliability.

Input-to-output isolation eliminates ground loops, and the main high output supplies (3.3V, +12V, +5V) offer remote sense lines for voltage stability in high current loads.  An optional non-electrolytic capacitor power hold-up module provides full rated output power for 25 mS.   An external capacitor bank can also be added to provide up to 50 mS power hold-up at a full-rated 500 W output power with a proportionally longer holdup time at reduced output loads.


The power supply board has no minimum load requirement, which ensures stable output voltages over the full range of power output. 

For full news release text and high resolution jpeg: http://rugged.com/3U-VITA62-PSU-500W-Output-P233

Editorial Contact:
The Simon Group, Inc.
Beth Smith
Phone:  (215) 453-8700
E-mail:  bsmith@simongroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-3u-vita-62-compliant-psu-meets-power-and-reliability-demands-of-rugged-high-density-embedded-systems-300558630.html

SOURCE Aitech Defense Systems Inc.


