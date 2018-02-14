[November 17, 2017] New Innovations Show Why QuickBooks Is The Smarter Way To Do Business

Intuit (News - Alert) Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU) is launching a range of AI and machine learning powered innovations at the fourth annual QuickBooks Connect conference. Attendees were able to experience firsthand the ways QuickBooks' ever-expanding ecosystem continues to evolve, delivering personalized experiences through a trusted open platform, while creating indispensable connections between customers, partners and products. "QuickBooks is the world's largest self-employed and small business ecosystem, connecting more than 7 million people who work for themselves to half a million accountants and 5,000 app developers," said Sasan Goodarzi, Executive Vice President, Small Business Group at Intuit. "We're leveraging the collective power of all these customers, partners and developers to give small businesses a smarter way to do business - smarter money, smarter decisions, and smarter connections." Smart Money Money is like oxygen to people who work for themselves. They can't survive without it. But every day, self-employed and small businesses struggle to manage their cash flow. They struggle to get paid on time, face friction obtaining loans they need to grow, and often juggle managing payroll. Here are three innovations that make QuickBooks the smarter way for small businesses and the self-employed to manage their money: Access to capital: 70 percent of new business -- those in the first 5 years of operation -- say they need funding to grow, but only 23 percent of them are able to access it. QuickBooks Capital was built to remove the friction from the lending process. It delivers a breakthrough credit model built on 26 billion QuickBooks data records to that will help new small businesses overcome the barriers they have faced in accessing small dollar loans.

Leveraging machine learning and data driven insights, QuickBooks is becoming predictive and proactive, intelligently anticipating critical turning points, making customers smarter and more confident in the decisions they need to make for their business. Current examples of these features in action at QuickBooks Connect include: Proactive and predictive help: Announced on stage at QuickBooks Connect today, QuickBooks Assistant is a new, virtual assistant that delivers financial insights so businesses never need to run a report. It only takes a few seconds for[QuickBooks Self-Employed customers to use QuickBooks Assistant to share how much money they made last month, how much tax they'll owe at the end of the year, how long their current cash flow will last, or even how profitable the most recent customer was compared to the previous five. All they need to do is ask a question, and QuickBooks Assistants uncovers the answer.

