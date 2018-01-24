|
|[November 16, 2017]
|
New York Life Declares Largest Dividend in Company's History
New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer, today announced
that the company expects to pay eligible participating policy owners a
record dividend payout of $1.78 billion in 2018, the largest in the
company's history. This will mark the 164th consecutive year
that New York Life has paid a dividend to policy owners.* Since 2012,
New York Life has increased its dividend payout by 36 percent, despite
years of record low interest rates. In fact, New York Life is the only
major mutual life insurer to have increased its dividend payout every
year in this time period.
According to CEO and Chairman Ted Mathas, "As America's largest and
oldest mutual life insurance company, we take great pride in
consistently sharing our success with our eligible policy owners through
dividends. We have done so since 1854 and will again in 2018, returning
a record $1.78 billion to Americans from all walks of life, who wisely
chose to place their trust in New York Life. This impressive payout
demonstrates the lasting power of our business model, which pairs a
conservative investment strategy with a strong set of complementary
businesses, to support our unsurpassed financial strength."
The record payout declared in 2017 follows an outstanding year of
performance in 2016, during which New York Life announced record sales
of insurance and annuities, and paid out more than $10 billion dollars
in dividends and benefits.
Year to date, the company continues to post impressive sales gains,
driven by the industry's largest, best-trained and highest-achieving**
agent force. Surplus and asset valuation reserve remain strong, expected
to reach $24.8 billion by year-end 2017, up six percent over 2016. The
surplus is bolstered by the company's ability to strategically manage
its $230 billion eneral account and successfully operate its portfolio
of supporting businesses, which deliver diversified revenue streams to
support New York Life's financial strength.
New York Life remains one of only two life insurance companies in the
country with the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded by
the four major rating agencies, reflecting a level of safety and
soundness that is unsurpassed among US life insurers.
New York Life will continue to pay out a dividend on its Mutual Income
Annuities in 2018. Income annuities have grown to become a core
retirement solution for millions of Americans. New York Life and its
subsidiaries remain the income annuity leader according to an industry
source.***
New York Life Insurance Company, a Fortune 100 company founded in
1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United
States**** and one of the largest life insurers in the world. New York
Life has the highest possible financial strength ratings currently
awarded to any life insurer from all four of the major credit rating
agencies: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa),
Standard & Poor's (AA+).***** Headquartered in New York City, New York
Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income,
investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life
Investments****** provides institutional asset management. Other New
York Life affiliates provide an array of securities products and
services, as well as retail mutual funds. Please visit New York Life's
website at www.newyorklife.com
for more information.
*Dividends are not guaranteed.
**New York Life leads U.S. membership in the Million Dollar Round Table
(MDRT), the Premier Association of Financial Professionals®.
***Source (News - Alert): LIMRA International, U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey,
Participants Report, Fixed Immediates and Deferred Income Annuities,
Second Quarter 2017 results. (Fixed Immediates include Fixed Period
Annuities.) Annuities are issued by New York Life Insurance and Annuity
Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance
Company.
**** Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within
Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine,
6/12/17. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.
***** Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 8/1/17.
****** New York Life Investments is a service mark used by New York Life
Investment Management Holdings LLC and its subsidiary, New York Life
Investment Management LLC.
