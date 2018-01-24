[November 16, 2017] New REALTOR Benefits® Partner Helps Realtors® Maximize Social Media Marketing

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors® 2017 Member Profile found that Realtors®' web presence and use of social media continues to grow as a valuable marketing tool to reach clients and build online communities. To help members stay ahead of this trend, NAR has partnered with Back At You Media through the REALTOR Benefits® Program, to provide Realtors® with a simple and automated way to promote their listings and business on today's most popular social media networks, including Facebook and LinkedIn. "Social media has become an increasingly important component of marketing in real estate, as it helps Realtors® build their personal and business brand. In fact, seven in 10 Realtors® are using Facebook, and over 60 percent utilize LinkedIn for professional use," said NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall, a sixth-generation Realtor® from Columbia, Missouri and CEO of RE/MAX Boone Realty. "This new partnership with Back At You Media allows Realtors® to revolutionize their real estate social media marketing in a smart and simple fashion, and it also encourages more members to engage in social media platforms on a regular basis." Back At You Media streamlines the social media marketing presence for real estate agents and brokers by growing their audience through targeted advertising and supplying real estat content to their social media accounts. Through the partnership, Realtors® can utilize Back At You Media to find the right plan and tools to generate leads, maximize branding efforts, save time and money, and prove value to their clients. "On behalf of the Back At You Media team, I want to express our excitement to grow the partnership with NAR and have the opportunity to provide its 1.3 million members with the right tools to utilize and manage their real estate social media marketing. In an age where social media technology is changing the way people do business, Back At You Media is innovating how real estate professionals market themselves and their listings on social networks," said Michael Glazer, co-founder and CEO of Back At You Media. Back At You Media offers multiple plan options through the partnership with NAR for members with varying levels of social media marketing savvy, including a Starter Plan exclusive to NAR, plans for users with more advanced social media marketing needs and an enterprise plan for broker-owners.

For access to all of the program benefits, and to ensure members receive special pricing through NAR's REALTOR Benefits® Program, Realtors® can enroll at the dedicated program site: www.BackAtYou.com/NAR. Additional information on the Back At You Media partnership offerings and other REALTOR Benefits® partners can be found by visiting: www.NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits. About the National Association of Realtors® The REALTOR Benefits® Program is the official member benefits program of the National Association of Realtors®, connecting members with savings and unique offers on products and services just for Realtors® from more than 30 companies recognized as leaders in their respective industries. The National Association of Realtors®, "The Voice for Real Estate," is America's largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. About Back At You Media Back At You Media is the #1 social media marketing company dedicated to the real estate industry. The company provides SaaS marketing automation to help real estate enterprises and individual agents better market themselves, their listings and brokerage on the top social networks. The company's proprietary technology offers a "full service" approach automating an array of products and services necessary to be successful in real estate social media marketing. Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the "News, Blogs and Videos" tab on the website. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-realtor-benefits-partner-helps-realtors-maximize-social-media-marketing-300557799.html SOURCE National Association of Realtors

