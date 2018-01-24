|
|[November 16, 2017]
New eCommerce Leaders Report: 71% of Online Shoppers Leave Sites Due to Slow Performance
Yottaa,
Inc., the leading cloud platform for accelerating eCommerce, today
announced the publication of a new research report titled, "2017
eCommerce Leaders Survey: Site Performance & Innovation Trends." The
objective of the research was to gather data from online retail
executives to determine:
-
What are the limits of shopper attention?
-
How often do shoppers leave their sites due to slow page load times?
-
How do they perceive the performance of their sites today?
-
How does web performance impact conversion rates?
-
Which steps are they taking to tune page speed performance?
-
What are their main eCommerce initiatives for 2018?
-
How much are they investing annually to drive shoppers to their sites?
-
Where are they investing to improve website performance and the
shopper experience?
For this research report Yottaa interviewed 125 leaders from a wide
range of eCommerce sites - from niche retailers all the way up to some
of the biggest names in the industry. In order to measure the direct
impact that performance has on the bottom line, the research focused
directly on executive titles from the line of business, such as Vice
President of eCommerce, rather than IT executives. Data was collected
both online and via telephone during a two week period in October of
2017.
The one topic that nearly all survey respondents agreed upon: fast page
loads result in higher conversions. 97% believed website performance
directly impacts their online revenue. Below are other key findings from
the report that illustrate the performance challenges many eCommerce
sites face today. The full report can be downloaded here
or at www.yottaa.com.
-
Speed = Conversion: 71% said shoppers don't convert due to slow
page load times. On average, these retailers would see a $58 million
annual revenue lift by optimizing web performance.
-
3rd Party Tug of War: These retailers
invest $1 million (on average) annually on third party technologies to
provide richer and more engaging online shopper experiences. However,
47% stated IT restricts the number of third parties they can add due
to performance concerns.
-
Digital Innovation is a Race: 90% said they need a more
innovative site to efficiently compete but are often road blocked by
IT. In addition, 53% said they are willing to move off a monolithic
platform to a service-based architecture to be more nimble and
flexible.
-
Heavy Investments, Low ROI: On average, these retailers invest
$2.5 million annually on custom optimization, SEO/Paid (News - Alert) Search, and
third party technologies. However, often times these investments are
not paying dividends due to poor web performance.
-
Holiday Shopping Season: 64% said they tune web performance
every year during the holidays to maximize online conversions.
"Earlier this year Retail Systems Research published a report
on eCommerce performance that evaluated 80 top online retail sites
in terms of web performance and shopper experience," said Rich
Stendardo, CEO of Yottaa. "This report complements the RSR study with
one major difference: all data gathered came directly from online retail
leaders. The findings in this report provide valuable insight into how
these leaders perceive the impact web performance has on their shoppers,
conversion rates, and overall eCommerce strategies. This data should be
central to every eCommerce team's plans as they prepare for 2018."
Click here
to download the full report ""2017 eCommerce Leaders Survey: Site
Performance & Innovation Trends."
About Yottaa
Yottaa is the leading cloud platform for
accelerating eCommerce. Purpose-built to solve the website performance
challenges retailers face today, Yottaa enables retailers to deliver
content instantly across all devices, pages, and browsers, through
advanced acceleration and 3rd party application sequencing. Leading
retailers, such as The Container Store, Hallmark, eBags, Asics, Mattress
Firm, and JoAnn Fabrics, have deployed Yottaa in a matter of days with
zero code change to realize billions in incremental revenue. To learn
more about how Yottaa can accelerate your eCommerce site and increase
online conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com or
follow @yottaa on Twitter (News - Alert).
