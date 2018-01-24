[November 16, 2017] New Senior Associate with Focus on Investment Joins SCV Team

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Cyber Ventures (www.scvgroup.net) announced that Chris Ahern, recent MBA graduate of Georgetown's McDonough School of Business, joined the firm to further develop their growing portfolio of cybersecurity investments. Chris brings a unique experience to the table from his prior occupation as a Manager in Ernst & Young's audit practice, as is highlighted in his most recent blog. Chris joins SCV as a Senior Associate with a focus on investments and helping to analyze and identify unique cyber security companies that fit SCV's thesis of intrusion suppression. Chris comments "I'm extremely excited to be a part of the SCV team. I look forward to investing and growing some of the next great cybersecurity companies and beieve many of those companies are right in our backyard here in Washington, D.C." During Chris's time at Georgetown, he worked for Lavrock Ventures. Which allowed him to dive head first into the local cyber VC ecosystem. Tom Kellermann, CEO of Strategic Cyber Ventures said, "Chris's prior experience and recent studies will be of great benefit to our current and future portfolio."

"We were focused on finding someone to truly complement our unique growth strategy and thesis as we continue to scale Strategic Cyber Ventures. Chris' industry experience was the perfect match." says Hank Thomas, COO of Strategic Cyber Ventures. About Strategic Cyber Ventures (SCV)

Headquartered in Washington, D.C. and founded in January 2016 by a team of knowledgeable cyber operators from the D.C. area, SCV invests in cybersecurity companies that disrupt advanced cyber adversaries and are revolutionizing the cyber product marketplace. The team at SCV has deep roots in the U.S. military, intelligence, government, and corporate cybersecurity communities, and is building an ecosystem of corporate and government security technology collaboration. SCV's mission is to advance cybersecurity through expert investment in complimentary capabilities, teams, and tech that solve the world's security problems. If you'd like to learn more about SCV and their portfolio please visit: https://scvgroup.net. Media Contact:

Lessie Longstreet

Strategic Cyber Ventures

202-733-4719

lessie.skiba@scvgroup.net View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-senior-associate-with-focus-on-investment-joins-scv-team-300556924.html SOURCE Strategic Cyber Ventures

