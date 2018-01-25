[November 15, 2017] New Frontier Group Dual Winner

NEWPORT BEACH, California, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Group, www.newfrontiergroup.com, Leaders in Global Medical Solutions, was named 2017 Cost Containment/Claims Management and Marketing Company of the Year. Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/605701/New_Frontier_Group_Award.jpg The annual award, presented by the International Travel & Health Insurance Journal (ITIJ), was announced on Thursday, November 9th, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain at the International Travel and Health Insurance Industry Conference (ITIC). As the recipient of the 2017 Cost Containment/Claims Management Company of the Year, New Frontier Group was selected from a large field of global competitors. Most notably as the recipient of the 2017 Cost Containment/Claims Management award, New Frontier Group was presented this prestigious award based on its "remarkable growth" and "professional reputation of focusing on the needs of its customers, irrespective of the company size." For the award in excellence in marketing, New Frontier Group was declared the 2017 winner for bein the most innovative marketing organization of its kind in the International Travel and Health Insurance global market through its display of creative and unique advertisement during the year. Each year ITIJ's Global Conference concludes with an award gala honoring companies for their outstanding contributions of excellence and innovation. Winners are selected by a panel of industry leaders who are experts in the area of the travel and health insurance industry. Accepting the award before hundreds of industry associates, clients and guests, New Frontier Group President and CEO Gitte Bach proudly acknowledged the spectacular year New Frontier Group experienced in its market growth. Ms. Bach thanked clients for their support and collaboration while equally expressing appreciation for the extraordinary performance of the New Frontier Group team. "The last 12 months have been phenomenal for New Frontier Group. I am so proud of the New Frontier Group team for its year-long dedication in winning both categories. Our team strives daily to provide superior client service and leverages the competitive advantage we have built using technological advancements and marketing strategies to serve our clients, providing the very best in global healthcare solutions.

This was the second year in a row that New Frontier Group was nominated in these categories, thus being awarded the 2017 Cost Containment/Claims Management Company of the Year and Marketing Company Of The Year, makes it all the more special." About New Frontier Group: New Frontier Group is the global leader as the first point of contact for worldwide International Insurance and Assistance Teams. New Frontier Group leads the travel and health insurance industry's global healthcare management services by providing a business suite of customized assistance, full service solutions and cost savings for its worldwide clients. New Frontier Group is an independently owned U.S. based International Company established in 2002. Find New Frontier Group Online

