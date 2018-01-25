ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Burleigh-Morton Detention Center Chooses GUARDIAN RFID
[November 15, 2017]

New Burleigh-Morton Detention Center Chooses GUARDIAN RFID


MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GUARDIAN RFID, together with Burleigh and Morton County Sheriff's Departments, have partnered to deploy the GUARDIAN RFID platform to manage, monitor, and track inmates in-custody in its new 555-bed Burleigh-Morton Detention Center in East Bismarck. The deployment of GUARDIAN RFID is an upgrade to its previous inmate barcoding initiatives, leveraging GUARDIAN RFID solutions that include:

Corrections deputy scanning a GUARDIAN RFID Hard Tag during a cell check.

GUARDIAN RFID is deploying a two-way interface with Burleigh-Morton Detention Center's jail management system, JailTracker. The integrated deployment will allow detention staff to automatically share inmate information from JailTracker with GUARDIAN RFID, including housing assignments, mugshots, and other security-critical information from the jail management system. Data collected by GUARDIAN RFID, such as security rounds, inmate movements, and inmate acivity logging, will auto-synchronize to JailTracker.

Tweetable Highlights:

Comments on the News


"The Burleigh-Morton Detention Center's jail population has grown markedly higher in a short time span. We chose to partner with GUARDIAN RFID because their technology platform and deep correctional experience is unrivaled," said Tom Schroeder, Deputy Sheriff, Burleigh Co. Sheriff's Office. "We have a world-class facility with one of the best teams in corrections. GUARDIAN RFID gives us the advantage to execute our responsibilities faster, smarter, and better."

Connect with GUARDIAN RFID

About Burleigh-Morton Detention Center

The Burleigh-Morton Detention Center is a 555-bed, bi-county correctional facility located in East Bismarck. The detention center is the largest Class 1 facility in the State of North Dakota.

For more information, visit https://burleighco.com/departments/sheriff/detention/

About GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID manages, monitors, and tracks inmates in-custody to mitigate risk, maximize defensibility, and strengthen compliance. Endorsed by National Sheriffs' Association.

For more information, visit https://guardianrfid.com or call 855-777-RFID (7343).

GUARDIAN RFID Logo (PRNewsfoto/GUARDIAN RFID)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-burleigh-morton-detention-center-chooses-guardian-rfid-300557200.html

SOURCE GUARDIAN RFID


