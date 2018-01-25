[November 15, 2017] New Burleigh-Morton Detention Center Chooses GUARDIAN RFID

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GUARDIAN RFID, together with Burleigh and Morton County Sheriff's Departments, have partnered to deploy the GUARDIAN RFID platform to manage, monitor, and track inmates in-custody in its new 555-bed Burleigh-Morton Detention Center in East Bismarck. The deployment of GUARDIAN RFID is an upgrade to its previous inmate barcoding initiatives, leveraging GUARDIAN RFID solutions that include: SPARTAN™, ultra-rugged Android scanners from GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID® Mobile Command™ software

GUARDIAN RFID Hard Tags™

RFID Wristbands™

Interfacing GUARDIAN RFID with its enterprise software GUARDIAN RFID is deploying a two-way interface with Burleigh-Morton Detention Center's jail management system, JailTracker. The integrated deployment will allow detention staff to automatically share inmate information from JailTracker with GUARDIAN RFID, including housing assignments, mugshots, and other security-critical information from the jail management system. Data collected by GUARDIAN RFID, such as security rounds, inmate movements, and inmate acivity logging, will auto-synchronize to JailTracker. Tweetable Highlights: @GuardianRFID, @BurleighCo, and @MortonCountySD to manage, monitor, and track inmates in new 555-bed detention #RFID #Cloud #Mobile

Inmates in new @BurleighCo, + @MortonCountySD Detention Center to be tagged with #RFID to maximize compliance, defensibility, and staff productivity.

@BurleighCo, + @MortonCountySD Detention Center to rollout @GuardianRFID to manage its inmates in real-time with new #SPARTAN ultra-rugged Android devices and #RFID Comments on the News

"The Burleigh-Morton Detention Center's jail population has grown markedly higher in a short time span. We chose to partner with GUARDIAN RFID because their technology platform and deep correctional experience is unrivaled," said Tom Schroeder, Deputy Sheriff, Burleigh Co. Sheriff's Office. "We have a world-class facility with one of the best teams in corrections. GUARDIAN RFID gives us the advantage to execute our responsibilities faster, smarter, and better." Connect with GUARDIAN RFID Like GUARDIAN RFID on Facebook http://facebook.com/guardianrfid

Follow @guardianrfid on Twitter About Burleigh-Morton Detention Center The Burleigh-Morton Detention Center is a 555-bed, bi-county correctional facility located in East Bismarck. The detention center is the largest Class 1 facility in the State of North Dakota. For more information, visit https://burleighco.com/departments/sheriff/detention/ About GUARDIAN RFID GUARDIAN RFID manages, monitors, and tracks inmates in-custody to mitigate risk, maximize defensibility, and strengthen compliance. Endorsed by National Sheriffs' Association. For more information, visit https://guardianrfid.com or call 855-777-RFID (7343). View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-burleigh-morton-detention-center-chooses-guardian-rfid-300557200.html SOURCE GUARDIAN RFID

