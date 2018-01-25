|
|[November 15, 2017]
|
New Report Demonstrates Need for Choice and Innovation in Order to Prevent Payment Fraud
Today, the Electronic Payments Coalition (EPC) released a report that
found multiple dynamic fraud technologies are necessary to combat
payment-card fraud.
EPC analyzed information from 20 countries that have varying levels of
EMV adoption and use a mix of PIN and signature authentication. EPC
found that chip-enabled smartcards-also known as chip cards-have
dramatically reduced counterfeit card fraud. In countries where chip
cards comprise at least 75 percent of payment cards, counterfeit fraud
has declined by 84 percent over the last 11 years-even as the number of
in-store transactions has increased 21-fold.
The report also examined the use of PIN and signature authentication,
with research showing "there is no clear relationship between total card
fraud and a country's preference for using signatures or PINs" in
conjunction with payment cards. This point emphasizes the need for
choice-and not a government mandate-when it comes to payment-card
security.
"This report confirms what we've said all along: You can't rely on a
single security technology to effectively protect consumers. Everyone
involved in these transactions-customers, retailers, banks, and
processors-must work together to prevent future data breaches and stop
increasingly sophisticated criminals from stealing sensitive financial
information," said Molly Wilkinson, executive director of EPC. "Polling
shows consumers trust financial institutions more than anyone else
involved to develop new technologies to protect their financial data,
but everyone in the payment systm should be responsible for
implementing these new tools and protocols. This includes retailers, who
are not currently held to similar standards as financial institutions
like banks and credit unions."
This research demonstrates a one-size-fits-all approach is not the
solution for data security and underscores the importance of innovation
like tokenization and biometrics. In fact, seven in ten voters agree and
say it is likely a more secure way to pay for goods will be introduced
over the next few years, according to recent Morning
Consult survey data.
Banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions are investing
millions of dollars in new technology in order to better protect
consumers from data breaches that compromise their sensitive
information. Four times as many voters trust financial institutions over
retail stores to develop new, more secure payment technologies,
according to the same Morning Consult poll.
With technology constantly improving to stay ahead of evolving
criminals, EPC urges the government to support a dynamic data security
strategy which relies on several tools to protect consumers and
authenticate payments. Mandating one static technology, such as PIN, is
a disservice to consumers who deserve access to the latest innovations
and value their ability to choose how they pay.
To view the full study, click
here.
About the Electronic Payments Coalition
The Electronic Payments Coalition (EPC) includes credit unions, banks,
and payment card networks that move electronic payments quickly and
securely between millions of merchants and millions of consumers across
the globe. EPC's goal is to protect the value, innovation, convenience
and competition in today's growing electronic payments system. EPC
educates policymakers, consumers and the media on the system's role in
economic growth, and the importance of protecting consumer choice and
stability for the continued growth of global commerce.
