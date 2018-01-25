[November 15, 2017] New West Physicians Selected as One of the 2017 Million Hearts® Hypertension Control Champions

A Denver-based physician group is making health care work for the patients, physicians and communities it serves, and gaining national recognition for its success in saving lives through better blood pressure control. Serving nearly 200,000 metro Denver patients, New West Physicians uses an innovative, team-based approach to deliver high-quality, affordable care using proven treatments and technology while achieving high patient and physician satisfaction. The results have been so successful that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently named New West Physicians as one of 24 national Hypertension Control Champions for 2017. "We are extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication put forth by each employee and physician here at New West Physicians that has enabled us to achieve this distinction," said Ruth Benton, CEO of New West Physicians. "We will continue to strive for excellence and deliver quality, patient-centered care." Million Hearts is a national initiative to prevent 1 million heart attacks and strokes in five years. CDC co-leads Million Hearts with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The award recognizes the Champions who implemented patient care strategies to achieve blood pressure control rates of at least 70% or greater for their adult patients by using a variety of approaches. New West Physicians' hypertension control rate is 83%.

"From our inception in 1994, we have been dedicated to providing high-quality, efficient, evidence-based care," added Ken Cohen, M.D. F.A.C.P., New West Physicians' Chief Medical Officer. "Our focus is on a culture of accountability and continuous improvement where providers work to continuously raise the bar of their practice. We are proud of the contribution our physicians have made to saving lives through better patient care." A summary of the specific steps that New West Physicians has taken and programs that it has initiated to continually improve blood pressure care and outcomes as part of the Million Hearts Initiative is available by contacting Barbara Mahoney, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. For more information about the Million Hearts Challenge, visit www.millionhearts.hhs.gov. New West Physicians is part of OptumCare®; for more information, visit www.nwphysicians.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115006049/en/

