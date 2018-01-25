|
|[November 15, 2017]
|
New West Physicians Selected as One of the 2017 Million Hearts® Hypertension Control Champions
A Denver-based physician group is making health care work for the
patients, physicians and communities it serves, and gaining national
recognition for its success in saving lives through better blood
pressure control.
Serving nearly 200,000 metro Denver patients, New
West Physicians uses an innovative, team-based approach to deliver
high-quality, affordable care using proven treatments and technology
while achieving high patient and physician satisfaction. The results
have been so successful that the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently named New West
Physicians as one of 24 national Hypertension
Control Champions for 2017.
"We are extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication put forth by
each employee and physician here at New West Physicians that has enabled
us to achieve this distinction," said Ruth Benton, CEO of New West
Physicians. "We will continue to strive for excellence and deliver
quality, patient-centered care."
Million Hearts is a national initiative to prevent 1 million heart
attacks and strokes in five years. CDC co-leads Million Hearts with the
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The award recognizes the
Champions who implemented patient care strategies to achieve blood
pressure control rates of at least 70% or greater for their adult
patients by using a variety of approaches. New West Physicians'
hypertension control rate is 83%.
"From our inception in 1994, we have been dedicated to providing
high-quality, efficient, evidence-based care," added Ken Cohen, M.D.
F.A.C.P., New West Physicians' Chief Medical Officer. "Our focus is on a
culture of accountability and continuous improvement where providers
work to continuously raise the bar of their practice. We are proud of
the contribution our physicians have made to saving lives through better
patient care."
A summary of the specific steps that New West Physicians has taken and
programs that it has initiated to continually improve blood pressure
care and outcomes as part of the Million Hearts Initiative is available
by contacting Barbara Mahoney, Director of Marketing and Public
Relations.
For more information about the Million Hearts Challenge, visit www.millionhearts.hhs.gov.
New West Physicians is part of OptumCare®;
for more information, visit www.nwphysicians.com.
