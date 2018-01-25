|
New Report Examines Nurse Managers' Influence on Safety, Quality, Patient Experience and Nurse Engagement
Ganey today released its 2017 Nursing Special Report: The
Influence of Nurse Manager Leadership on Patient and Nurse Outcomes and
the Mediating Effects of the Nurse Work Environment. Analyses from
nearly 200,000 NDNQI® nurse surveys and proprietary patient
experience data show statistically significant relationships between
nurse manager ability, nurse perceptions of the work environment across
care settings, and key nurse and patient outcomes.
"As the largest segment of the health care workforce, nurses have more
direct contact with patients than any other caregivers," observed
Christina Dempsey, Chief Nursing Officer, Press Ganey. "Nurse managers
are in a uniquely powerful position to advance care across their
organizations by creating a supportive practice environment that
promotes the delivery of safe, high-quality, patient-centered care and
cultivates strong workforce engagement to help nurses achieve it."
New cross-domain and mltilevel mediation analyses show that nurse
leaders have a substantial effect on the quality of the work environment
of direct care nurses and, ultimately, on performance across measures of
safety, quality, patient experience and nurse engagement. Among the
notable findings, data show the following.
-
Nurse manager leadership is associated with multiple work environment
drivers across unit types.
-
The primary drivers of outcomes differ across unit type, both in
number and in rank order.
-
Autonomy (News - Alert) and professional development were shown to drive nurse
outcomes while a different set of drivers influenced patient outcomes.
In addition to the quantitative analyses, interviews with
high-performing nurse managers identify best practices for improving the
mediators through which these leaders influence the practice environment.
A copy of the 2017 Nursing Special Report, The
Influence of Nurse Manager Leadership on Patient and Nurse Outcomes and
the Mediating Effects of the Nurse Work Environment, is
available for download.
About Press Ganey
Press Ganey is a leading provider of patient experience measurement,
performance analytics and strategic advisory solutions for health care
organizations across the continuum of care. Press Ganey is recognized as
a pioneer and thought leader in patient experience measurement and
performance improvement solutions. The company's mission is to help
health care organizations reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver
resilience to improve the safety, quality and experience of care.
