[November 15, 2017] New Report Examines Nurse Managers' Influence on Safety, Quality, Patient Experience and Nurse Engagement

Press Ganey today released its 2017 Nursing Special Report: The Influence of Nurse Manager Leadership on Patient and Nurse Outcomes and the Mediating Effects of the Nurse Work Environment. Analyses from nearly 200,000 NDNQI® nurse surveys and proprietary patient experience data show statistically significant relationships between nurse manager ability, nurse perceptions of the work environment across care settings, and key nurse and patient outcomes. "As the largest segment of the health care workforce, nurses have more direct contact with patients than any other caregivers," observed Christina Dempsey, Chief Nursing Officer, Press Ganey. "Nurse managers are in a uniquely powerful position to advance care across their organizations by creating a supportive practice environment that promotes the delivery of safe, high-quality, patient-centered care and cultivates strong workforce engagement to help nurses achieve it." New cross-domain and mltilevel mediation analyses show that nurse leaders have a substantial effect on the quality of the work environment of direct care nurses and, ultimately, on performance across measures of safety, quality, patient experience and nurse engagement. Among the notable findings, data show the following. Nurse manager leadership is associated with multiple work environment drivers across unit types.

The primary drivers of outcomes differ across unit type, both in number and in rank order.

Autonomy (News - Alert) and professional development were shown to drive nurse outcomes while a different set of drivers influenced patient outcomes. In addition to the quantitative analyses, interviews with high-performing nurse managers identify best practices for improving the mediators through which these leaders influence the practice environment. A copy of the 2017 Nursing Special Report, The Influence of Nurse Manager Leadership on Patient and Nurse Outcomes and the Mediating Effects of the Nurse Work Environment, is available for download.

