[November 15, 2017] New FUEL CYCLE Panels Put Comprehensive Survey Capabilities at Your Fingertips

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FUEL CYCLE (www.fuelcycle.com), the leading market research and community intelligence platform preferred by Fortune 100 enterprises, today announced Panels, a new integrated research sampling capability that enables brands to reach a wider target audience and more easily acquire valuable market intelligence. Powered by Lucid (www.luc.id), the world's leading marketplace for buyers and sellers of data collected directly through surveys and cross-media measurement, the new feature makes an already powerful FUEL CYCLE platform even richer, enabling marketers and researchers to query an audience of millions of registered subjects outside existing customer communities. Greater Reach, Richer Intelligence With Panels providing quick access to external audiences, researchers can further validate insights acquired within their community, as well as gather unique intelligence from non-customers. FUEL CYCLE Panels' 160 targeting points enable researchers to define the makeup of target audiences with great precision—across demographics, psychographics, political affiliations and behavioral variables. Panels are completely integrated within the FUEL CYCLE platform. Part of the integration includes Quick Audiences, which allows researchers to access predefined audience templates for highly automated survey sampling. Creating a survey and target audience is simplified, so that with the click of a button a survey is connected to the target audience. A Welcome Addition The ability to reach external target audiences with varying demographics will enable marketing and research teams to test a variety of product and business ideas, refine strategies, and extend into new verticals with greater confidence. "The ability to augment research community insights with general population surveys provides a valuable way to understand the needs of both current and future customers," said Rick Kelly, Vice President of Products at FUEL CYCLE. "With tools like Panels, we're demonstrating our commitment to supporting modern market researchers in their quest for rapid, flexible, and continuous research."

The new Panels, along with the recent addition of geolocation targeting and customer Profile Maps, are helping to make the FUEL CYCLE platform an unparalleled system for brands to capture market intelligence across the product lifecycle. About FUEL CYCLE

FUEL CYCLE is a mobile-first market research and community intelligence platform for supercharging the relationship between brands and customers. From discussion boards and live chats to gamification and rewards management, FUEL CYCLE offers an easily customizable and robust solution for brands and businesses to build high-impact online experiences for their customers. FUEL CYCLE provides customer intelligence for organizations across industries including media & entertainment, consumer goods, financial services, healthcare, automotive and technology. Brand communities powered by FUEL CYCLE include ELLE, Hertz, UPS, AIG and more. FUEL CYCLE is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit: www.fuelcycle.com About LUCID

Lucid is the world's largest audience platform for sourcing and understanding "human answers" — real, deterministic data about human behavior at scale. The company has built the largest and most powerful programmatic survey marketplace and has enabled brands, agencies, and partners to ask and answer more than 17 billion questions worldwide. Lucid delivers unprecedented access to consumers for data-driven decision-making — about everything from marketing to product development — in real-time. Lucid is headquartered in New Orleans with offices in London, New York, and New Delhi. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fuel-cycle-panels-put-comprehensive-survey-capabilities-at-your-fingertips-300556687.html SOURCE FUEL CYCLE

