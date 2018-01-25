New IDC MarketScape Assesses Enterprise Mobility Management Software Providers for Ruggedized and IoT Device Deployment

International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced the release of a vendor assessment report profiling enterprise mobility management (EMM) software vendors that focus on ruggedized device deployments.

The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments 2017 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US43159917), assesses the strategies and capabilities of EMM software providers focusing on ruggedized/IoT device deployments that contribute to their success in the marketplace and help anticipate their ascendancy.

The 13 vendors evaluated in the study include: Blackberry, Cisco (News - Alert) , Citrix, Huawei, IBM, Ivanti, Jamf, Microsoft, MobileIron, Sophos, SOTI, VMWare, and Zoho.

Key findings revealed:

Vendors with broader support for endpoint device operating systems beyond iOS, Android (News - Alert) , and Windows are better positioned to serve more use cases for ruggedized/IoT deployments. Strong device configuration management and security are the most critical capabilities.

App development and custom app and workflow creation are key integration features for EMM platforms in IoT/rugged, as devices in these scenarios are often used for a specific or specialized task with feature and functionality requirements unique to the organization and role.

Locked-down corporate-owned, single-use mobile devices are the primary use cases for EMM in ruggedized/IoT deployments. Connected office devices are in pilots or on the near horizon for leading vendors.

"EMM is moving into an endpoint and device management role in several IoT-related use cases, as well as its traditional place in managing ruggedized and single-purpose enterprise devices," said Phil Hochmuth, program director for Enterprise Mobility research at IDC (News - Alert) . "Wearables, digital signage, kiosks, and connected workspace devices have different sets of management and security requirements than mobile device management for mobile knowledge workers, or for BYOD scenarios. Some enterprises will look to specialist EMM providers to address these specific use cases, while others will require a more unified approach to management and security for smartphones, PCs, and IoT/ruggedized devices."

EMM vendors that address IoT/ruggedized use cases do so in the context of broader IoT market initiatives as well.

"Enterprise mobility has created a new level of complexity in the endpoint environment and IoT will exacerbate the issue even further," added Stacy Crook, research director, Internet of Things. "In these heterogenous environments, the ability to streamline the onboarding and management of various device types will become increasingly valuable to customers."

For more information about this IDC MarketScape, contact Phil Hochmuth at phochmuth@idc.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape criteria selection, weightings, and vendor scores represent well-researched IDC judgment about the market and specific vendors. IDC analysts tailor the characteristics by which vendors are measured through structured discussions, surveys, and interviews with market leaders, participants, and end users. IDC analysts base individual vendor scores, and ultimately vendor positions on the IDC MarketScape, on interviews with the vendors, publicly available information, and end-user experiences to provide an accurate and consistent assessment of each vendor's characteristics, behavior, and capability.

