|[November 15, 2017]
New IDC MarketScape Assesses Enterprise Mobility Management Software Providers for Ruggedized and IoT Device Deployment
International Data Corporation (IDC)
today announced the release of a vendor assessment report profiling
enterprise mobility management (EMM) software vendors that focus on
ruggedized device deployments.
The report, IDC
MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software for
Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments 2017 Vendor Assessment (Doc
#US43159917), assesses the strategies and capabilities of EMM software
providers focusing on ruggedized/IoT device deployments that contribute
to their success in the marketplace and help anticipate their ascendancy.
The 13 vendors evaluated in the study include: Blackberry, Cisco (News - Alert),
Citrix, Huawei, IBM, Ivanti, Jamf, Microsoft, MobileIron, Sophos, SOTI,
VMWare, and Zoho.
Key findings revealed:
-
Vendors with broader support for endpoint device operating systems
beyond iOS, Android (News - Alert), and Windows are better positioned to serve more
use cases for ruggedized/IoT deployments. Strong device configuration
management and security are the most critical capabilities.
-
App development and custom app and workflow creation are key
integration features for EMM platforms in IoT/rugged, as devices in
these scenarios are often used for a specific or specialized task with
feature and functionality requirements unique to the organization and
role.
-
Locked-down corporate-owned, single-use mobile devices are the primary
use cases for EMM in ruggedized/IoT deployments. Connected office
devices are in pilots or on the near horizon for leading vendors.
"EMM is moving into an endpoint and device management role in several
IoT-related use cases, as well as its traditional place in managing
ruggedized and single-purpose enterprise devices," said Phil
Hochmuth, program director for Enterprise
Mobility research at IDC (News - Alert). "Wearables, digital signage, kiosks, and
connected workspace devices have different sets of management and
security requirements than mobile device management for mobile knowledge
workers, or for BYOD scenarios. Some enterprises will look to specialist
EMM providers to address these specific use cases, while others will
require a more unified approach to management and security for
smartphones, PCs, and IoT/ruggedized devices."
EMM vendors that address IoT/ruggedized use cases do so in the context
of broader IoT market initiatives as well.
"Enterprise mobility has created a new level of complexity in the
endpoint environment and IoT will exacerbate the issue even further,"
added Stacy
Crook, research director, Internet
of Things. "In these heterogenous environments, the ability to
streamline the onboarding and management of various device types will
become increasingly valuable to customers."
For more information about this IDC MarketScape, contact Phil Hochmuth
at phochmuth@idc.com.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC
MarketScape criteria selection, weightings, and vendor scores
represent well-researched IDC judgment about the market and specific
vendors. IDC analysts tailor the characteristics by which vendors are
measured through structured discussions, surveys, and interviews with
market leaders, participants, and end users. IDC analysts base
individual vendor scores, and ultimately vendor positions on the IDC
MarketScape, on interviews with the vendors, publicly available
information, and end-user experiences to provide an accurate and
consistent assessment of each vendor's characteristics, behavior, and
capability.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that
activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
