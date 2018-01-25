|
|[November 15, 2017]
|
New Research: Content Marketing Underpins Integrated PR and Communications Strategies of Top 200 Asset Managers
BackBay Communications, a leading financial-services public relations
and integrated marketing firm, today announced the publication of a new
study quantifying and analyzing the use of content marketing programs
and social media among the world's 200 largest asset management firms.
The study reveals that nearly nine out of every 10 (88%) have
implemented content strategies, leveraging multiple mediums and
distribution channels. The research also signals the growing recognition
among the world's largest investment firms that thought leadership is an
essential and core component of an integrated marketing program.
In addition to the near ubiquitous adoption of content marketing, the
study revealed that video (93%) and regular insights or market
commentaries (90%) are the two most common mediums employed, and that
over half (51%) are publishing new content on at least a weekly basis.
As it relates to distributing content, asset managers are embracing
social media, with 95% active on at least one social media platform and
nearly three-quarters (74%) active on four or more social media channels.
"The results of this study show a considerable shift in the attitudes of
asset managers globally as it relates to marketing and how they engage
with key constituencies," said Bill Haynes, BackBay Communications
President and CEO. "The nearly universal embrace of content and social
media not only demonstrates the evolving digital landscape and new
willingness of asset managers to connect with audiences online, but also
speaks to the role of thought leadership to connect with clients in an
authentic way and develop trusted relationships and, ultimately, a
strong brand."
Among the highlights from the study:
-
57% of asset managers are utilizing five or more mediums/types on
content in their integrated public relations strategy
-
The cadence of ontent production is similar across both U.S. and
global markets, with 62% of U.S. asset managers posting weekly versus
51% outside of the U.S.
-
Firm size matters - The top half of asset managers (in terms of AUM)
not only produce nearly double the amount of content, but they produce
more types and distribute on more platforms than the bottom half of
asset managers.
The whitepaper, released today, also shares best practices for creating
and sharing content, as well as how to incorporate thought leadership
into an integrated marketing strategy.
"The goal of this study was to both quantify the extent to which asset
managers are using content marketing and highlight the best practices of
those who are most effective," said Ken MacFadyen, Head of Content
Development at BackBay Communications. "What became clear is that
content, today, sits at the center of an integrated communications
strategy. The very best use it to inform and teach, rather than promote.
In these cases, thought leadership can serve as the basis for a
meaningful dialogue with clients that both builds trust and underscores
the firm's value proposition."
Please click here for access to the full results and white paper, "Feeding
the Beast: Content marketing nearly ubiquitous among world's largest
asset managers".
Methodology
To conduct the study, BackBay Communications
used Pensions & Investments' ranking of the largest Global Money
Managers by assets under management. Through analyzing what is publicly
available on firm websites and through social media, we were able to
quantify how many of the largest asset managers produce content
regularly, the types of content being created across various channels,
and the frequency at which firms are publishing new content. We also
tracked the social media adoption of the top 200 money managers, and
then cut the data to identify best practices across the industry.
About BackBay Communications
BackBay Communications is a
public relations and integrated marketing firm focused on the financial
services sector including asset managers, private equity and venture
capital firms, and financial technology companies. BackBay takes a
brand-centric approach to developing messaging and building integrated
communications programs. BackBay's services include public relations,
thought leadership content creation, branding, website development,
marketing plans and materials, videos, advertising and social media.
BackBay is highly regarded for thought leadership initiatives and
relationships with the major business media. For more information,
please visit www.BackBayCommunications.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005288/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]