[November 15, 2017] New Research: Content Marketing Underpins Integrated PR and Communications Strategies of Top 200 Asset Managers

BackBay Communications, a leading financial-services public relations and integrated marketing firm, today announced the publication of a new study quantifying and analyzing the use of content marketing programs and social media among the world's 200 largest asset management firms. The study reveals that nearly nine out of every 10 (88%) have implemented content strategies, leveraging multiple mediums and distribution channels. The research also signals the growing recognition among the world's largest investment firms that thought leadership is an essential and core component of an integrated marketing program. In addition to the near ubiquitous adoption of content marketing, the study revealed that video (93%) and regular insights or market commentaries (90%) are the two most common mediums employed, and that over half (51%) are publishing new content on at least a weekly basis. As it relates to distributing content, asset managers are embracing social media, with 95% active on at least one social media platform and nearly three-quarters (74%) active on four or more social media channels. "The results of this study show a considerable shift in the attitudes of asset managers globally as it relates to marketing and how they engage with key constituencies," said Bill Haynes, BackBay Communications President and CEO. "The nearly universal embrace of content and social media not only demonstrates the evolving digital landscape and new willingness of asset managers to connect with audiences online, but also speaks to the role of thought leadership to connect with clients in an authentic way and develop trusted relationships and, ultimately, a strong brand." Among the highlights from the study: 57% of asset managers are utilizing five or more mediums/types on content in their integrated public relations strategy

The cadence of ontent production is similar across both U.S. and global markets, with 62% of U.S. asset managers posting weekly versus 51% outside of the U.S.

Firm size matters - The top half of asset managers (in terms of AUM) not only produce nearly double the amount of content, but they produce more types and distribute on more platforms than the bottom half of asset managers. The whitepaper, released today, also shares best practices for creating and sharing content, as well as how to incorporate thought leadership into an integrated marketing strategy. "The goal of this study was to both quantify the extent to which asset managers are using content marketing and highlight the best practices of those who are most effective," said Ken MacFadyen, Head of Content Development at BackBay Communications. "What became clear is that content, today, sits at the center of an integrated communications strategy. The very best use it to inform and teach, rather than promote. In these cases, thought leadership can serve as the basis for a meaningful dialogue with clients that both builds trust and underscores the firm's value proposition."

Please click here for access to the full results and white paper, "Feeding the Beast: Content marketing nearly ubiquitous among world's largest asset managers". Methodology

To conduct the study, BackBay Communications used Pensions & Investments' ranking of the largest Global Money Managers by assets under management. Through analyzing what is publicly available on firm websites and through social media, we were able to quantify how many of the largest asset managers produce content regularly, the types of content being created across various channels, and the frequency at which firms are publishing new content. We also tracked the social media adoption of the top 200 money managers, and then cut the data to identify best practices across the industry. About BackBay Communications

BackBay Communications is a public relations and integrated marketing firm focused on the financial services sector including asset managers, private equity and venture capital firms, and financial technology companies. BackBay takes a brand-centric approach to developing messaging and building integrated communications programs. BackBay's services include public relations, thought leadership content creation, branding, website development, marketing plans and materials, videos, advertising and social media. BackBay is highly regarded for thought leadership initiatives and relationships with the major business media. For more information, please visit www.BackBayCommunications.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005288/en/

