[November 15, 2017] New Fluke Ti450 and Ti480 PRO Infrared Cameras capture and display smaller temperature differences to easily visualize and diagnose issues

EVERETT, Wash., Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- When diagnosing problems, capturing and displaying small temperature variances makes all the difference. The new Fluke® Ti450 and Ti480 PRO Series Infrared Cameras have increased thermal sensitivity to capture minute differences and the latest Fluke technology for on-screen clarity to make it easy to visualize issues in the field. With the enhanced measurement accuracy and the wider dynamic temperature range of the Ti450 PRO — up to 1500 °C with NETD as low as 25 mK — technicians can collect precise information for making informed decisions that boost the company's return on investment. The Ti450 and Ti480 PRO feature sharp on-screen images with clear visual color differentiation to speed troubleshooting. They display deviations from standard temperatures using multiple Delta-T markers, allowing users to choose one as a reference point and the others to display a value as a difference. Multiple rectangle markers in-camera identify min/max temperatures for an area of the equipment or an equipment array. The camera distinguishes heat differences more easily with a new palette and a wider array of yellows and greens in the display. The 320 x 240 resoution Ti450 PRO and 640 x 480 resolution Ti480 PRO also feature improved, more intuitive touchscreen user interface to speed detection and diagnoses of issues. They are compatible with all Fluke infrared smart lenses, which include macro, telephoto, and wide-angle options to capture virtually any target. And Fluke smart lenses are interchangeable between compatible cameras without calibration, making it easy to change and share lenses. The PRO Series takes focus to a new level of clarity with MultiSharp™ Focus that rapidly takes multiple images and combines them to produce one in-focus image. The advanced focusing system enables users to capture an automated, focused image of multiple targets at once, delivering the image clarity needed by professional thermographers and maintenance managers to produce top-quality results and avoid costly rework. As part of the Fluke Connect® reliability platform, the wireless Ti450 and Ti480 PRO allow users to upload infrared images from anywhere and combine them with measurement data from multiple Fluke Connect test tools to create and share comprehensive reports from the job site via email and collaborate in real time with other colleagues, increasing productivity in the field.

For more information on the Ti450 and Ti480 PRO Series Infrared Camera, visit: www.fluke.com/ti450PRO. For information on Fluke tools and applications, or to find the location of your nearest distributor, contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206, call (800) 44-FLUKE (800-443-5853), fax (425) 446-5116, e-mail fluke-info@fluke.com or visit the Fluke Web site at http://www.fluke.com . About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot and manage industrial, electrical and electronic equipment and calibration processes. FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website. For more information:

Dan Wright

Communications Manager

(425) 446-5638

dan.wright@fluke.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fluke-ti450-and-ti480-pro-infrared-cameras-capture-and-display-smaller-temperature-differences-to-easily-visualize-and-diagnose-issues-300556117.html SOURCE Fluke Corporation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]