[November 14, 2017] New Website Featuring Genealogy of Every American Community

Genealogical records for every part of America as well as most foreign countries are among the millions of records indexed by a new website https://edu.global "For the first time, we can say that every county, township, parish, rural area, village, town and city in America are recorded family-by-family, person-by-person," Noel Elliot, Director of Research for Global Research Library Inc., says. He added, "I'm happy to say that most native peoples and tribal members have their ancestors recorded in special census-type records." Mr. Elliot says he's particularly proud that the index includes resources from every country "because America is a land populated by immigrants from around the world, as well as by the indigenous peoples that were already here." He says the website is aimed at local genealogy and history groups, professional researchers, libraries, academics and history buffs. The website covers "every imaginable subject" with records gleaned from over 100 countries and 25,000 selected websites. In addition, millions of maps (including satellite images) and thousands of local history records indexed on the website help to provide a panoramic picture of America from early pioneer days up to the present. The team has conducted millions of searches, merged and re-indexed the selected records, and also developed a unique research engine that "immensely simplifies the process of zeroing in on what it is you really want to find," Mr. Elliot says. "Most professional researchers know that thee are pockets of information scattered among thousands of websites, and no one website covers everything. We've visited over 25,000 well-researched websites and carried out millions of searches so that you don't have to," he explains. By refusing to carry paid advertising, the integrity, relevancy and accuracy of the searches is much higher than what people using mainstream websites are used to, he notes. Edu.global also has a unique method of allowing searches to be refined by using subcategories built into its architecture, "vastly speeding up the time it takes to get the information you're after," he adds. The service is supported by low-cost subscription fees from libraries, societies and institutions, who can offer it to their members as an enhancement to their own materials, although individuals are welcome to subscribe as well.

Although there is a special focus on genealogy, local history and geography, the index has also been designed to include a wide variety of subjects ranging from the sciences and literature through health and medicine, exercise, crafts, sports, gardening, cooking and recipes and so on. "In fact, you can enter literally any noun in our search window, and if you don't get results, let me know and we'll have researchers assigned to it ASAP," he promises. Books and documents written in over 100 languages have been indexed from every part of the world and range in time from "the most ancient writings, up to current academic journal articles," he says. Another bonus for researchers is that "the vast majority of our indexed resources are free to download by every subscriber, whether an individual researcher, an educational institution, a genealogical or historical society, or library," he said. "This allows small genealogical groups, local history societies and libraries to appeal to many more community members by extending their range of resources to include regions spanning the globe, and the inclusion of different languages." The name of the website, edu.global, is thus particularly apt "because it is truly global in scope. It's designed for those, like us, who have a 'borderless' approach to the world," he says. "In my mind, when it comes to racial distinctions, there is only one race on this planet, and that is the human race!" To access the new website, simply type https://edu.global into any browser. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006559/en/

