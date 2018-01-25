|
|[November 14, 2017]
New Website Featuring Genealogy of Every American Community
Genealogical records for every part of America as well as most foreign
countries are among the millions of records indexed by a new website https://edu.global
"For the first time, we can say that every county, township, parish,
rural area, village, town and city in America are recorded
family-by-family, person-by-person," Noel Elliot, Director of Research
for Global Research Library Inc., says. He added, "I'm happy to say that
most native peoples and tribal members have their ancestors recorded in
special census-type records."
Mr. Elliot says he's particularly proud that the index includes
resources from every country "because America is a land populated by
immigrants from around the world, as well as by the indigenous peoples
that were already here."
He says the website is aimed at local genealogy and history
groups, professional researchers, libraries, academics and history
buffs. The website covers "every imaginable subject" with records
gleaned from over 100 countries and 25,000 selected websites.
In addition, millions of maps (including satellite images) and thousands
of local history records indexed on the website help to provide a
panoramic picture of America from early pioneer days up to the present.
The team has conducted millions of searches, merged and re-indexed the
selected records, and also developed a unique research engine that
"immensely simplifies the process of zeroing in on what it is you really
want to find," Mr. Elliot says.
"Most professional researchers know that thee are pockets of
information scattered among thousands of websites, and no one website
covers everything. We've visited over 25,000 well-researched websites
and carried out millions of searches so that you don't have to," he
explains.
By refusing to carry paid advertising, the integrity, relevancy and
accuracy of the searches is much higher than what people using
mainstream websites are used to, he notes. Edu.global
also has a unique method of allowing searches to be refined by using
subcategories built into its architecture, "vastly speeding up the time
it takes to get the information you're after," he adds.
The service is supported by low-cost subscription fees from libraries,
societies and institutions, who can offer it to their members as an
enhancement to their own materials, although individuals are welcome to
subscribe as well.
Although there is a special focus on genealogy, local history and
geography, the index has also been designed to include a wide variety of
subjects ranging from the sciences and literature through health and
medicine, exercise, crafts, sports, gardening, cooking and recipes and
so on.
"In fact, you can enter literally any noun in our search window, and if
you don't get results, let me know and we'll have researchers assigned
to it ASAP," he promises.
Books and documents written in over 100 languages have been indexed from
every part of the world and range in time from "the most ancient
writings, up to current academic journal articles," he says.
Another bonus for researchers is that "the vast majority of our indexed
resources are free to download by every subscriber, whether an
individual researcher, an educational institution, a genealogical or
historical society, or library," he said.
"This allows small genealogical groups, local history societies and
libraries to appeal to many more community members by extending their
range of resources to include regions spanning the globe, and the
inclusion of different languages."
The name of the website, edu.global,
is thus particularly apt "because it is truly global in scope. It's
designed for those, like us, who have a 'borderless' approach to the
world," he says.
"In my mind, when it comes to racial distinctions, there is only one
race on this planet, and that is the human race!"
To access the new website, simply type https://edu.global
into any browser.
