|[November 14, 2017]
New Challengers Take on Established 'Full-Suite' Talent Management Vendors with Specialized/Vertical Approach
In its latest Talent Management Value Matrix, Nucleus Research sees two
opposing strategies for development. Established vendors continue to
build their comprehensive, end-to-end talent management solutions with a
one-stop-shop, full-suite approach. New challengers are focused on
specialized applications and providing vertical features that
differentiate their offerings.
Both approaches are appealing to customers and providing value, the
matrix shows. Leaders comprise both established vendors and new
challengers. Established vendors that can maintain their full-suite
offering while delivering specialization features could have a distinct
advantage going forward.
Leaders in this year's Talent Management Value Matrix include: Ceridian,
Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle (News - Alert) Talent Management Cloud, PeopleFluent, Saba
Software, SAP SuccessFactors, SilkRoad, SumTotal Systems and Talentsoft.
"We're seeing best-of-breed solutions still cutting through competition,
although his influence has begun to wane. It's the beginning of the end
for full-suite talent management and vendors are recognizing that taking
the knowledge and specializations they do know and building around those
areas to compete more heartily and maintain relevance in these narrower
markets where they can continue to grow in stature," said Brent Skinner,
principal analyst at Nucleus Research.
Talent management is red hot as businesses seek tools to help them
attract and maintain expertise.
Nucleus predicts strong growth in talent management for the coming year,
as businesses continue to focus on attracting and maintaining expertise,
seeking tools to help them manage the process. This is a hot space to
watch.
See the full report at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/talent-management-technology-value-matrix-2017/
