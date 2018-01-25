New Challengers Take on Established 'Full-Suite' Talent Management Vendors with Specialized/Vertical Approach

In its latest Talent Management Value Matrix, Nucleus Research sees two opposing strategies for development. Established vendors continue to build their comprehensive, end-to-end talent management solutions with a one-stop-shop, full-suite approach. New challengers are focused on specialized applications and providing vertical features that differentiate their offerings.

Both approaches are appealing to customers and providing value, the matrix shows. Leaders comprise both established vendors and new challengers. Established vendors that can maintain their full-suite offering while delivering specialization features could have a distinct advantage going forward.

Leaders in this year's Talent Management Value Matrix include: Ceridian, Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle (News - Alert) Talent Management Cloud, PeopleFluent, Saba Software, SAP SuccessFactors, SilkRoad, SumTotal Systems and Talentsoft.

"We're seeing best-of-breed solutions still cutting through competition, although his influence has begun to wane. It's the beginning of the end for full-suite talent management and vendors are recognizing that taking the knowledge and specializations they do know and building around those areas to compete more heartily and maintain relevance in these narrower markets where they can continue to grow in stature," said Brent Skinner, principal analyst at Nucleus Research.

Talent management is red hot as businesses seek tools to help them attract and maintain expertise.

See the full report at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/talent-management-technology-value-matrix-2017/

