|[November 14, 2017]
New Research Finds Enhanced Expertise Key to Investor Satisfaction
The
Investments & Wealth InstituteTM (formerly IMCA)
released research findings today from their latest study, "Investments &
Wealth Client Research 2017," exploring how advisors can stand out when
high satisfaction and loyalty do not set them apart. The study also
examines if and how advanced voluntary designations or credentials
supported meaningful differentiation among advisors.
The research, fielded by AbsoluteEngagement.com,
gathered input from 585 mass-affluent and high-net-worth (HNW) investors
across the United States in August 2017. The sample specifically
targeted investors with at least $500,000 in investable assets who work
with a financial advisor (across all channels) and make or contribute to
financial decision-making in the household.
According to the survey, investors prioritize qualitative factors
indicative of client-centric service when evaluating their advisors:
Eighty percent of respondents rate ethical standards as a critically
important consideration, followed by trustworthiness (80 percent) and
knowledge (77 percent). On these matters, clients are relatively
satisfied, with 75 percent reporting satisfaction with their advisor's
ethics, 77 percent with their advisor's trustworthiness and 73 percent
with their advisor's knowledgeability.
On more technical, quantifiable measures tied to investment management,
however, investors are seeking more from their advisors. Three-quarters
say that long-term investment returns are important to them, but only 60
percent report satisfaction. Other gaps can be found in value relative
to fees (67 percent say it's important; 53 percent are satisfied), as
well as levels of risk in the investor's portfolio (77 percent say it's
important; 67 percent are satisfied).
Clients place greatest value on investment management expertise.
When asked what they are paying their advisor to do for them, clients
listed investment management (59 percent), followed by financial
planning (46 percent), wealth management (36 percent) and retirement
solutions (35 percent). The responses were mirrored when clients were
asked to rank the importance of these four types of support/services
provided.
"Practitioners who blindly rely on their firm's model portfolios,
outsourced asset allocation o new technologies substituting for their
own investment knowledge and competence do so at their own peril," said
Sean Walters, CAE, chief executive officer, Investments & Wealth
Institute. "Clients expect expertise at higher levels than ever, and in
order to close the satisfaction gap, advisors must identify ways they
can bolster their knowledge to drive tangible outcomes."
"Knowledge is the key that unlocks engagement," said Julie Littlechild,
founder of AbsoluteEngagement.com. "The more investors know and
understand, the more they can be active participants in their wealth
management strategies, have realistic expectations about their
portfolio's performance, and truly collaborate with their advisor to get
the best results possible."
High net worth clients believe in the importance of advanced
voluntary standards for their advisors.
One way advisors may be able to close this gap between expectations and
results for their clients is the pursuit of advanced education beyond
what is legally required. The survey found that mass-affluent and HNW
investors look for their advisors to pursue voluntary standards, with 62
percent of respondents saying it was somewhat (38 percent) or very (24
percent) important that their advisor hold these designations. In terms
of which aspects of credentialing were of critical importance to
investors, three characteristics rose to the top, with respondents
rating the following as somewhat or very important:
-
Knowing their advisor would lose their credentials if they failed to
meet ethical standards (88 percent).
-
Knowing their advisor had met a rigorous set of standards (e.g.,
ethics, experience, education, examinations) to be certified (86
percent).
-
Knowing their advisor had met ongoing standards (e.g., annual
continuing education) in order to maintain his/her credentials (86
percent).
Communication provides a missing link.
In addition to the value HNW investors place on advanced education and
standards, they also want to better understand what these designations
entail and how they directly benefit from them. Fifty-four percent
indicate that they would like more information about which
designations/credentials their advisor holds, as well as what they mean.
When advisors shared information about their designations with
prospective clients, 66 percent of investors say that it influenced
their decision to work together.
The Investments & Wealth Institute is developing a program to help
members to communicate with clients through the right messages at the
right time and with the right amount of depth. The program draws on
in-depth information gathered in this study and will be formally
unveiled at the Investments & Wealth Annual Conference-ACE Nashville on
May 7-10, 2018.
For additional information:
For information about the Institute's CIMA (News - Alert) or CPWA certifications, or
"High Net Worth Investor Insights 2017," contact Greta Gloven, ggloven@i-w.org
or (303) 850-3079.
About the Investments & Wealth Institute
Established in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute, formerly known
as IMCA, is a professional association, advanced education provider, and
standards body for financial advisors, investment consultants, and
wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics. Through its
publications, events, assessment-based certificate programs, and
advanced certifications, the Institute delivers premier-quality,
practical education to advanced practitioners in more than 38 countries.
The Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) certification is
the peak international, technical portfolio construction program for
investment consultants, analysts, financial advisors and wealth
management professionals. The CIMA program is distinctive as one of only
a few global certifications in financial services to meet international
accreditation and quality standards (ANSI/ISO 17024) for personnel
certification programs. The Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®)
certification is an advanced professional certification for advisors who
serve high-net-worth clients. It's designed for seasoned professionals
who seek the latest, most advanced knowledge and techniques to address
the sophisticated needs of clients with a minimum net worth of $5
million. Unlike credentials that focus specifically on investing or
financial planning, the CPWA program takes a holistic and
multidisciplinary approach.
The Investments & Wealth InstituteTM, IMCA®,
Investment Management Consultants Association®, CIMA®,
Certified Investment Management Analyst®, CIMC®,
Certified Investment Management ConsultantSM, CPWA®,
Certified Private Wealth Advisor®, RMASM, and
Retirement Management AdvisorSM are trademarks of Investment
Management Consultants Association Inc. doing business as The
Investments & Wealth Institute. The Investments & Wealth Institute does
not discriminate in educational opportunities or any other
characteristic protected by law.
