|[November 14, 2017]
New Survey from DocsCorp Finds 73% of U.S. and Canadian Businesses Haven't Begun Preparing for GDPR and May be at Risk of Harsh Financial Penalties
DocsCorp today released the results of its most recent survey: 'The
Current State of GDPR Readiness'. Respondents were asked a series of
questions designed to qualify how prepared organizations were for the
upcoming changes to data handling under the General Data Protection
Regulation (GDPR) which becomes enforceable in May 2018. The results
from the survey found that only 27% of U.S. and Canadian-based
respondents had begun preparing for GDPR, which means the remaining 73%
are at risk of incurring severe financial penalties if they are not
compliant with the regulations by the May 2018 compliance deadline.
Though GDPR is a set of European regulations, it will apply to any
organization globally that does business in Europe or with
European-based organizations, or has employees who are European
citizens. What's more, a non-European-based business can be fined 4% of
global revenue or 20 million Euros - whichever is larger - if it does
not handle or store the personal data of European citizens according to
the new set of strict regulations.
Additional findings
The survey also found that 54% of U.S. and Canadian respondents were not
aware of the date of the approaching GDPR compliance deadline (May
2018). When asked to indicate their top concern around GDPR, 55% said it
was the leaking of personal data, which can occur both deliberately
through cyberattacks and unintentionally through accidental disclosure
via email or file sharing.
For more information on GDPR and the relevant DocsCorp software
solutions, visit docscorp.com/gdpr-solutions/.
Download a report of the full survey findings here.
