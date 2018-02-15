[November 14, 2017] New E-Commerce Portal From DronUcopia Offers Wide Selection of UAVS, Accessories for Drone Hobbyists and Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) community now has a new choice for top-quality drones, accessories, insurance and certifications. DronUcopia (https://drones.shop/) has officially launched its e-commerce platform, and its mission is to become the leading resource for hobbyists and professionals alike. "The UAV industry is constantly evolving," says David Thompson, owner of DronUcopia, "and our mission is to support that industry the best way we know how — by providing the latest models and parts at reasonable prices, alongside a promise to deliver the best customer service in the business." Currently, the DronUcopia inventory consists of several respected manufacturers — DJI, Team Blacksheep, Wingsland, PowerVision, and Yuneec —and needful accessories like battery packs and propellers. Those interested in drone racing or strictly commercial applications will both find vehicles to their liking at DronUcopia. Individual product pages cover the important specifications on each vehicle. DronUcopia is lso rolling out drone insurance to help pilots protect their valuable assets. Mishaps are almost inevitable, and insurance can help replace a totaled vehicle. As drones become even more popular as a fun pastime for gadget enthusiasts who have probably not piloted such powerful vehicles, certification courses are in greater demand than ever. To that end, DronUcopia will be partnering with the top tier provider in the industry to offer training courses for all levels of pilots. The long-term plan for Thompson and the team at DronUcopia is to assemble the internet's biggest selection of high-quality commercial and consumer drones, plus a complete range of accessories to complement them.

About DronUcopia We love flying drones and enjoy figuring out the limits of our drones and how they perform. As we have played, we often found ourselves needing repairs. After all, learning how to fly drones is fraught with crashes or accidents. When we were looking for replacements or parts for all the many scenarios we ran into, the problem of having to find drone information and equipment became tedious. We figured we were not the only ones facing this inconvenience. We started complaining about how hard it was to find what we needed. Then we started talking about making drone life convenient. Then, the idea grew, and we found ourselves working with drone manufacturers and the community at large to make drone parts, accessories and services accessible and easy. Today, we are continually building on that platform and vision to be a one-stop shop for all your drone needs. Contact:

