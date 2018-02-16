[November 14, 2017] New Cyber Alert(SM) App Provides Chubb's Cyber Policyholders with Cyber Incident Response and Resources

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Nov. 14, 2017 /CNW/ -- In response to the growing threat of cyber risks facing commercial enterprises, Chubb has introduced the Cyber AlertSM mobile application, which is designed to offer U.S. and Canadian commercial cyber customers rapid incident response options and resources in the event of a cyber incident. This innovative solution provides customers with a simple, efficient and immediate means of obtaining assistance when an event occurs. Each Chubb cyber policy includes access to Chubb's cyber incident response team, which is comprised of a diverse group of independent third-party service providers who have the capabilities and experience to help all sized organizations respond to cyber incidents. With the click of a button, Chubb's Cyber AlertSM mobile application provides policyholders with access to a live cyber response specialist. Once reported, an incident response coach is engaged to investigate the impact of the event, manage any legal or regulatory concerns, and engage the use of additional incident response services as needed. The Cyber AlertSM mobile application can be used by a single individual or integrated into larger corporate incident response plans. "The first few hours and days following a cyber incident are the most critical," said Anthony Dolce, Vice President, Cyber Claims Lead, Chubb. "Being ready to respond and immediately engaging your incident response team can make all the difference in mitigating losses associated with a cyber incident. For example, given the significant uptick in ransomware incidents, enabling our customers to use their mobile device to take a photo of the ransomware demand and coordinate their incident response without using their computer or network truly differentiates this solution." Through the Cyber AlertM mobile application, customers can build a profile in advance so valuable time is not spent searching for an insurance policy or claim reporting information following an incident. This feature is particularly beneficial when a computer or network is inaccessible. Version 1.0 of Chubb's Cyber AlertSM app supports iOS and Android and is available for commercial cyber customers. In the United States, download more information about Chubb's Cyber AlertSM app here: https://www2.chubb.com/us-en/_assets/doc/2017-10.04-17010204-cyber-alert-product-sheet.pdf

In Canada, download more information about Chubb's Cyber AlertSM app here: https://www2.chubb.com/ca-en/_assets/documents/cyber-alert-canada.pdf Key features of the Cyber AlertSM app include: 24/7 incident reporting via phone, web or mobile device

Ability to provide photographs via your mobile phone's camera

Ability to register and build a user profile prior to an incident to improve efficiencies when reporting

Easier access to Chubb's incident response coaches and team to help manage an incident from start to finish About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company and the largest commerical insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com. Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cyber-alertsm-app-provides-chubbs-cyber-policyholders-with-cyber-incident-response-and-resources-300555151.html SOURCE Chubb

