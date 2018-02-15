[November 14, 2017] New Veeam Availability Console™ Now Available

Veeam Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced the immediate availability of the NEW Veeam Availability Console™, a free management console for service providers delivering Veeam-powered services, such as Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS), to more efficiently manage, track and invoice for these services. In addition, the Veeam console expands opportunities for resellers and new managed service providers (MSPs) looking to launch a managed backup service business to capture new revenue streams. Veeam Availability Console can also be used by distributed enterprises operating in an IT service delivery model and wanting to offer efficient, centrally managed backup, data protection and disaster recovery services across a distributed multi-cloud environment including on-premises or private cloud, public cloud, remote and branch offices (ROBO), as well as mobile or home workforces. As cloud adoption grows, the ability to deliver, manage, and monitor IT infrastructure can be difficult. Veeam Availability Console simplifies this and allows Veeam service providers to add value by provisioning, managing, and monitoring Veeam virtual, physical, and cloud solutions for their customers. This in turn enables these partners to generate new revenue streams by offering fully-managed BaaS and DRaaS alongside their traditional business lines. "Veeam is dedicated to our 16,700 service provider partners who are delivering BaaS and DRaaS services to their customers," said Danny Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. "Veeam Availability Console makes it easy to deploy, manage and monitor all of their customers' Veeam-powered services, whether they provide Availability for applications and data in the cloud, in a virtual environment, or on a physical server or laptop. Our strategy is to make it as easy as possible for our partners to provide valuable and profitable services to their customers, and the release of Veeam Availability Console is part of delivering on that strategy." Key features of Veeam Availability Console include: Simplified customer onboarding , with the ability to centrally provision and manage all customers in one place;

, with the ability to centrally provision and manage all customers in one place; Remote network discovery of customer environments to deploy Veeam's virtual, physical and cloud-based Availability solutions;

of customer environments to deploy Veeam's virtual, physical and cloud-based Availability solutions; Supports virtual, physical and cloud-based servers and endpoints ;

; Remote management and monitoring of Veeam backups and replicas for customers in an all-in-one dashboard view;

of Veeam backups and replicas for customers in an all-in-one dashboard view; Tracking, billing and invoicing to ensure complete, real-time visibility of consumed resources, with white-label invoices;

to ensure complete, real-time visibility of consumed resources, with white-label invoices; Self-service management and status monitoring using a multi-tenant portal by partners and end customers;

and status monitoring using a multi-tenant portal by partners and end customers; RESTful API to easily integrate Veeam Availability Console functionality into existing management portals and workflows, and automating common management tasks Pricing and Availability Veeam Availability Console license is free, fully supported for Veeam Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) partners. Service providers interested in using the free solution are invited to join the VCSP program, which is free to join and requires no obligation to purchase paid Veeam solutions. For enterprises looking to purchase VAC, please contact your local Veeam representative.

Supporting Quotes "With Veeam Availability Console we are now able to extend our Veeam-powered cloud offerings even further. Veeam Availability Console delivers even more self-service options, so our partners are able to login and maintain their own customers without having to involve us, making our offerings more agile and easier to manage." - Benjamin Elveng, Chief Technology Officer at any.cloud, a Veeam platinum VCSP partner "As a Veeam cloud provider, we rely on API access to the Veeam product set to automate processes in our console, such as virtual machine restores and disaster recovery failover plans. With the addition of the new Veeam Availability Console API, we can further implement enhanced functionality in our console, to provide a richer experience to our IaaS and DRaaS customer base." - Justin Giardina, CTO at iLand, a Veeam platinum VCSP partner "Veeam Availability Console proves Veeam's dedication to its cloud solutions, enabling cloud service providers with a unique tool to manage other Veeam services with a multi-tenancy approach." - Jakub Sevcik, Senior Support Manager at G2 (News - Alert) server, a Veeam platinum VCSP partner "Providing efficient, secure and effective managed services to MSPs is critical for our success, and we are excited that Veeam is committed to our success by developing tools that help us build our business. Veeam Availability Console will be a great tool that we can use to deliver a secure, cloud-enabled solution for Availability of our customers' virtual, physical and cloud-based workloads." - Kevin Allan, Chief Technology Officer at Probax, a Veeam gold VCSP partner About Veeam Software Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers. Founded in 2006, Veeam has 51,000+ ProPartners and 267,500+ customers with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter (News - Alert) @veeam. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114005910/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]