|[November 14, 2017]
New Veeam Availability Console™ Now Available
Veeam Software, the Availability
for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced the
immediate availability of the NEW Veeam
Availability Console™, a free management console for service
providers delivering Veeam-powered services, such as Backup as a Service
(BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS),
to more efficiently manage, track and invoice for these services. In
addition, the Veeam console expands opportunities for resellers and new
managed service providers (MSPs) looking to launch a managed backup
service business to capture new revenue streams. Veeam Availability
Console can also be used by distributed enterprises operating in an IT
service delivery model and wanting to offer efficient, centrally managed
backup, data protection and disaster recovery services across a
distributed multi-cloud environment including on-premises or private
cloud, public cloud, remote and branch offices (ROBO), as well as mobile
or home workforces.
As cloud adoption grows, the ability to deliver, manage, and monitor IT
infrastructure can be difficult. Veeam Availability Console simplifies
this and allows Veeam service providers to add value by provisioning,
managing, and monitoring Veeam virtual, physical, and cloud solutions
for their customers. This in turn enables these partners to generate new
revenue streams by offering fully-managed BaaS and DRaaS alongside their
traditional business lines.
"Veeam is dedicated to our 16,700 service provider partners who are
delivering BaaS and DRaaS services to their customers," said Danny
Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. "Veeam Availability
Console makes it easy to deploy, manage and monitor all of their
customers' Veeam-powered services, whether they provide Availability for
applications and data in the cloud, in a virtual environment, or on a
physical server or laptop. Our strategy is to make it as easy as
possible for our partners to provide valuable and profitable services to
their customers, and the release of Veeam Availability Console is part
of delivering on that strategy."
Key features of Veeam Availability Console include:
-
Simplified customer onboarding, with the ability to centrally
provision and manage all customers in one place;
-
Remote network discovery of customer environments to deploy
Veeam's virtual, physical and cloud-based Availability solutions;
-
Supports virtual, physical and cloud-based servers and endpoints;
-
Remote management and monitoring of Veeam backups and replicas
for customers in an all-in-one dashboard view;
-
Tracking, billing and invoicing to ensure complete, real-time
visibility of consumed resources, with white-label invoices;
-
Self-service management and status monitoring using a
multi-tenant portal by partners and end customers;
-
RESTful API to easily integrate Veeam Availability Console
functionality into existing management portals and workflows, and
automating common management tasks
Pricing and Availability
Veeam Availability Console license is free, fully supported for Veeam
Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) partners. Service providers interested
in using the free solution are invited to join the VCSP program, which
is free to join and requires no obligation to purchase paid Veeam
solutions. For enterprises looking to purchase VAC, please contact your
local Veeam representative.
Supporting Quotes
"With Veeam Availability Console we are now able to extend our
Veeam-powered cloud offerings even further. Veeam Availability Console
delivers even more self-service options, so our partners are able to
login and maintain their own customers without having to involve us,
making our offerings more agile and easier to manage." - Benjamin
Elveng, Chief Technology Officer at any.cloud, a Veeam platinum VCSP
partner
"As a Veeam cloud provider, we rely on API access to the Veeam product
set to automate processes in our console, such as virtual machine
restores and disaster recovery failover plans. With the addition of the
new Veeam Availability Console API, we can further implement enhanced
functionality in our console, to provide a richer experience to our IaaS
and DRaaS customer base." - Justin Giardina, CTO at iLand, a Veeam
platinum VCSP partner
"Veeam Availability Console proves Veeam's dedication to its cloud
solutions, enabling cloud service providers with a unique tool to manage
other Veeam services with a multi-tenancy approach." - Jakub Sevcik,
Senior Support Manager at G2 (News - Alert) server, a Veeam platinum VCSP partner
"Providing efficient, secure and effective managed services to MSPs is
critical for our success, and we are excited that Veeam is committed to
our success by developing tools that help us build our business. Veeam
Availability Console will be a great tool that we can use to deliver a
secure, cloud-enabled solution for Availability of our customers'
virtual, physical and cloud-based workloads." - Kevin Allan, Chief
Technology Officer at Probax, a Veeam gold VCSP partner
About Veeam Software
Veeam® recognizes the new
challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On
Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this,
Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the
Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time
and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all
applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that
delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified
recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam
Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam
Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and
cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help
organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital
and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future
business goals of Veeam customers.
Founded in 2006, Veeam has 51,000+ ProPartners and 267,500+ customers
with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.
Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30
countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com
or follow Veeam on Twitter (News - Alert) @veeam.
