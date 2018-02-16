|
|[November 14, 2017]
New Report by Accenture, MAS and ABS Shows How Blockchain Technology Could Improve Central Bank Payment Systems
Accenture (NYSE:ACN), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and The
Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) have published a report
today that illustrates how blockchain technology could significantly
improve the kinds of payment systems that currently enable banks around
the world to transfer trillions of dollars per day to each other and
help them manage their financial liquidity.
Project Ubin Phase 2 (Photo: Business Wire)
The report is based on the results of a successful prototype involving
nearly a dozen major banks and three leading blockchain technology
platforms that were tested in parallel. The test confirmed that
real-time gross settlement (RTGS) functionalities such as gridlock
resolution and a liquidity-saving mechanism on a decentralized system
work. Real-time gross settlements are large-value interbank payments of
cash or securities that require immediate settlement. Crucially, the
test proved, perhaps for the first time, that blockchain-based designs
can also effectively preserve privacy in such transactions.
According to the report, a blockchain-based system could also help
mitigate interbank payment risks by increasing system resiliency through
the removal of a single point of failure and providing cryptographic
security, immutability and real-time processing.
Project Ubin(1): Phase 2 Outcomes
The report is based on the outcomes of Phase 2 of Project Ubin, which
was managed and delivered by Accenture. The 13-week project was led by
MAS and ABS, with participation from 11 financial institutions. It
explored the use of blokchain technology for specific RTGS functions,
including the feasibility of decentralizing liquidity saving mechanisms,
while maintaining privacy in banking transactions.
Accenture leveraged the blockchain capabilities of the Accenture Liquid
Studio in Singapore to develop three prototypes by three workstreams on
three different blockchain platforms: Corda, Hyperledger Fabric and
Quorum. The prototypes successfully demonstrate that key RTGS functions,
such as fund transfer, queueing mechanisms and gridlock resolution can
be achieved through a variety of techniques and solution designs.
The report indicates that a blockchain-based RTGS system would reduce
the costs and resources of day-to-day operations and eliminate the risk
of the central bank becoming a single-point-of-failure in a systemic
disturbance.
Divyesh Vithlani, Accenture managing director, financial services ASEAN
said: "Ubin Phase 2 not only successfully proves that RTGS functions can
be decentralized without compromising privacy, but also marks a major
industry-wide collaborative success in Singapore, laying the foundation
for future industry innovations."
"This innovative collaboration with MAS and ABS demonstrates the value
that blockchain can unlock in the settlement of payments," said David
Treat, managing director in Accenture's global blockchain practice. "We
are excited about what can be achieved in the upcoming phases and the
opportunity to demonstrate blockchain's potential to support additional
types of financial transactions and cross-border connectivity."
The report was released at the opening of today's Singapore
Fintech Festival by the MAS Managing Director, Ravi Menon, along
with a separate media announcement by MAS. Details of Project Ubin can
be found on
the MAS website. The report can be downloaded here.
[1] Project Ubin is a collaborative project with the industry
to explore the use of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) for clearing
and settlement of payments and securities. For more information on the
project, you can visit: http://www.mas.gov.sg/Singapore-Financial-Centre/Smart-Financial-Centre/Project-Ubin.aspx
