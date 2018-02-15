[November 13, 2017] New Dell EMC Solutions Bring Machine and Deep Learning to Mainstream Enterprises

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SC17 -- News summary Dell EMC combines high-performance computing and data analytics with advances in machine and deep learning, enabling enterprises to address opportunities in areas such as fraud detection, image processing, financial investment analysis and personalized medicine

New Dell EMC Machine Learning and Deep Learning Ready Bundles enable customers to easily deploy and benefit from machine and deep learning capabilities

New Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140 accelerator-based platform for demanding cognitive workloads, powered by latest generation NVIDIA GPUs and Intel® Xeon Scalable processors, offers new performance capabilities for machine and deep learning Tweet this New @DellEMC #machinelearning, #deeplearning #readysolutions & @DellEMCServers bring #HPC #dataanalytics to mainstream enterprises http://bit.ly/2ArPVCP #SC17 Full story Dell EMC announces new machine learning and deep learning solutions, continuing the company's work to bring high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics capabilities to mainstream enterprises worldwide. This enables organizations to take advantage of the convergence of HPC and data analytics and realize advancements in areas including fraud detection, image processing, financial investment analysis and personalized medicine. These new innovations represent the next step in the company's focus on democratizing HPC, optimizing data analytics with artificial intelligence (AI) technology innovations, and advancing both the HPC and AI communities. While AI techniques, such as machine learning and deep learning, are rapidly being deployed by many organizations across several industries, only a small number possess the expertise to design, deploy and manage such systems to use them effectively for rapidly gaining new insights. By leveraging Dell EMC's ecosystem of strong, curated partnerships and internal expertise in HPC and data analytics services, the company's new solutions offer customers the ability to harness the power of the massive amounts of their collected data, delivering faster, better and deeper business insights in real-time. Enabling the best path for machine and deep learning As emerging technologies, enterprises often have difficulty knowing where to begin to get the most out of their machine and deep learning solutions. To help them benefit from machine or deep learning, quickly and efficiently, Dell EMC offers customers HPC solutions focused on specific use cases and business problems backed by industry and HPC expertise and guidance. Combined with knowledge from Dell EMC experts, the new Dell EMC Machine and Deep Learning Ready Bundles are part of a new portfolio that delivers on the commitment of democratizing HPC and helping customers achieve faster, better and deeper data insights. These Ready Bundles combine pre-tested and validated servers, storage, networking and services optimized for machine and deep learning applications. The new Ready Bundles: Enable faster, better, deeper data insights: Identifying, analyzing and automating data patterns empowers customers to do more with their data in a wide range of applications such as facial recognition for security, tumor diagnosis in healthcare, and better understanding of human behaviors in the retail industry.

Include trusted experts: Using the knowledge and experience of Dell EMC and its strong ecosystem of technology partners helps customers get the most out of machine and deep learning solutions quickly.

Maximize efficiency, security and control: Enabling customers to reduce the costs associated with moving significant amounts of data in hybrid cloud environments while minimizing risk and maximizing data control. Dell EMC Ready Bundles for Machine and Deep Learning will help mainstream enterprises worldwide get a competitive advantage from these capabilities on-premises and in hybrid cloud environments. Dell EMC Deep Learning Ready Bundle customers will benefit from the introduction of the new Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140 server, supporting latest generation NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU accelerators with PCIe and NVLink high-speed interconnect technology. This new offering is an example of the Dell EMC and NVIDIA strategic agreement for joint development of new HPC, data analytics, and artificial intelligence products and solutions announced at ISC'17 in June. Dell EMC also plans to introduce Ready Bundes working closely with Intel technology. Dell EMC and Intel have embarked on a Joint Innovation Agreement to collaborate on advancing artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning. Accelerate time to insights with Dell EMC PowerEdge The new Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140 server is an ultra-dense, accelerator optimized server platform with an innovative systems design. The PowerEdge C4140 features two Intel Xeon® Scalable Processors and four NVIDIA Tesla GPUs to deliver optimized performance for demanding cognitive workloads. The new PowerEdge C4140's acceleration technology is ideal for intensive machine learning and deep learning applications to drive advances in scientific imaging, oil and gas exploration, financial services and other HPC industry verticals.

Transforming the future by expanding HPC, Big Data capabilities into machine and deep learning Dell EMC's new machine and deep learning solutions build on experience gained in collaborations with customers leading research that maximizes the value from machine learning. The Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) at The University of Texas at Austin actively has conducted research to identify brain tumors using machine learning as one of the first applications of its new "Stampede2" supercomputer with Intel Xeon Phi 7250 processors across 4,200 nodes connected with Intel Omni-Path Fabric. This system was developed in collaboration with Dell EMC, Intel and Seagate and ranks No. 12 on the TOP500 list of the most powerful computer systems worldwide. Additionally, Simon Fraser University's "Cedar" supercomputer was built for big data, including artificial intelligence, with 146 Dell EMC PowerEdge C4130 servers with NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPUs. Canada's most powerful academic supercomputer ranks No. 94 on the TOP500 and No. 13 on the Green500, helping researchers chart new territory across several areas. University researchers use Cedar to study the continually changing DNA code in bacteria, with public health agencies worldwide, implementing faster and more effective infectious disease control measures. Availability The Dell EMC Ready Bundles for Machine Learning and Deep Learning will be available in the first half of 2018 through Dell EMC and its channel partners.

Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140 will be available worldwide in December 2017 . Supporting quotes: Dr. Jeremy Hammond, associate director, research technology, The University of Sydney, Australia

"The addition of advanced deep-learning capabilities to our Artemis supercomputer, thanks to the Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140, allows our researchers to investigate questions previously unattainable. Informatics and supercomputing represent a revolutionary shift to the academy, and the performance and flexibility of the Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140 is a perfect resource for our extremely talented researchers and students. This transformational computing platform ensures our initiatives in translational data science, the biomedical sciences, humanities and social sciences, and advanced engineering are making a lasting impact on communities and industry, both locally and globally." Dan Stanzione, executive director, Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC)

"Our researchers have an incredible task in front of them – to sift through mountains of data and determine how the information can help improve outcomes in critical areas from health research to natural disaster response to fundamental science. The power of our Stampede2 supercomputer is invaluable to this task, and we are pleased to continue to partner with Dell EMC to continue to add powerful capabilities to this system." Karl Freund, senior analyst, AI and Machine Learning, Moor Insights & Strategies

"Dell EMC has set forth a pragmatic and holistic approach to address customers' needs for building intelligence into their business and solutions. It is apparent that Dell acquired knowledgeable AI and data scientists along with the rest of EMC for an even stronger, combined Dell EMC. These folks get it—AI isn't easy, but it doesn't have to be so terribly hard given the right products and services." Bill Wagner, CEO, Bright Computing

"Bright and Dell EMC have a proven, long-standing relationship in the HPC market, so extending the work we've done together into a machine learning appliance is a natural step for us. Together, Dell EMC and Bright are making it faster and easier for organizations to begin using machine learning within their businesses, and just as important, automatically scale their machine learning programs as they become more sophisticated." Naveen Rao, vice president and general manager, Artificial Intelligence Products Group (AIPG), Intel

"Intel is excited to announce our strategic collaboration with Dell EMC to enhance the Ready Bundles for Deep Learning and Machine Learning. This collaboration will help organizations of all sizes accelerate innovation and discoveries." Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing, Mellanox Technologies

"The combination of Dell EMC's platforms with Mellanox's In-Network Computing capabilities and advanced acceleration engines offers customers an ideal solution for the most demanding high-performance computing and machine learning workloads. By providing end-users with native RDMA, SHARP, GPUDirect, NVMe offloads and a myriad of other benefits, our mutual customers can enjoy the highest return on investment, while improving total cost of ownership of their data center. We are working together with Dell EMC to introduce new capabilities and bring the new HDR 200Gb/s into future Dell systems." Ian Buck, vice president and general manager, Accelerated Computing, NVIDIA

"NVIDIA is focused on advancing the world's deep learning capabilities and ecosystem, and our joint innovation with Dell EMC plays an important role. With products and solutions that bring to life the powerful, deep learning capabilities of our Tesla V100 GPUs, our combined technologies offer customers faster discovery to help them make faster, smarter decisions with growing amounts of valuable data." Armughan Ahmad, senior vice president/general manager, Hybrid Cloud and Ready Solutions, Dell EMC

"Our customers consistently tell us that one of their biggest challenges is how to best manage and learn from the ever-increasing amount of data they collect daily. With Dell EMC's high performance computing experience, we've seen how our artificial intelligence solutions can deliver critical insights from this data, faster than ever before possible. Working with our strategic technology partners, we're able to bring these powerful capabilities to all enterprises. When you think about what this means for industries like financial services or personalized medicine, the possibilities are endless and exciting." Additional resources Direct2DellEMC blog: How Could Artificial Intelligence Enhance Your Event Experience? (SC17)

Direct2DellEMC blog: Three Ways Accelerated Computing is Transforming Enterprises

For additional information on Dell EMC in HPC, including customer testimonials, videos and more, please visit www.dellemc.com/hpc

Follow the latest news on Twitter from @DellEMCNews About Dell EMC Dell EMC, a part of Dell Technologies, enables organizations to modernize, automate and transform their data center using industry-leading converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies. This provides a trusted foundation for businesses to transform IT, through the creation of a hybrid cloud, and transform their business through the creation of cloud-native applications and big data solutions. Dell EMC services customers across 180 countries – including 98 percent of the Fortune 500 – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud. Copyright © 2017 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell EMC and the Dell EMC logo are trademarks of Dell Technologies in the United States and/or other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dell-emc-solutions-bring-machine-and-deep-learning-to-mainstream-enterprises-300554906.html SOURCE Dell EMC

