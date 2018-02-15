[November 13, 2017] New Video Mocks Paul Ryan: "Rich People Pay Too Much In Taxes, And For Me, This Is A Moral Issue."

WASHINGTON and SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As House Republicans prepare to vote on a tax bill that would accelerate the decline of the middle class and further consolidate wealth in the hands of the richest Americans, a new video mocking the GOP economic agenda was released online. The video is the second in a series for #DownWithTrickleDown, a campaign that satirizes Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis) and trickle-down economics. The new video, entitled "Better Than Losers Like You," was produced by venture capitalist Nick Hanauer's organization Civic Action and debunks the theory that trickle-down economics helps the middle class. "Trickle-down economics is a scam that was never intended to benefit working Americans," said Hanauer, a self-described "proud capitalist" who was the first outside investor in Amazon. "Let's be honest: Paul Ryan is proposing a massive giveaway to ich people like me, that will do nothing to boost the incomes of American workers. "The fundamental rule of capitalism is that when workers have more money, businesses have more customers and hire more workers," explained Hanauer. "So if he really wants to grow the economy, Ryan should raise my taxes so that we can afford to invest in growing the middle class." At the heart of the #DownWithTrickleDown campaign is a series of short videos featuring (Not) Paul Ryan, a fictional character that portrays Paul Ryan telling the truth about his economic policies. The first campaign video, released on Nov. 2, has over 800,000 views on campaign and partner Facebook pages. More videos and content are slated for release on the campaign's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages in the coming weeks.

To learn more and sign up for campaign updates, visit the campaign's website: www.downwithtrickledown.com. About Civic Action Civic Action is a progressive advocacy organization. Civic Action is dedicated to empowering and emboldening progressives across the country to take direct action on the most pressing issues facing America today. Civic Action develops and promotes bold policy ideas in four key areas: inclusive democracy, middle-out economics, climate change, and gun responsibility. By engaging with people on social media and through email, Civic Action communicates our outside-the-Beltway thinking, and encourages political troublemaking. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-video-mocks-paul-ryan-rich-people-pay-too-much-in-taxes-and-for-me-this-is-a-moral-issue-300554353.html SOURCE Civic Action

