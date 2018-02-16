[November 13, 2017] New Cray Storage Solutions Address Key Customer Needs for Improved Productivity and Unparalleled Data Access

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global supercomputer leader Cray Inc. (Nasdaq:CRAY) today announced new high performance computing (HPC) storage solutions including Cray View for ClusterStor™ – providing customers with dramatically improved job productivity; Cray® ClusterStor™ L300N – a flash-based acceleration solution; and Cray DataWarp™ for the Cray XC50™ supercomputer – exponentially reducing data access time. The new storage product offerings address the top pain points for HPC customers. New features include: Cray ClusterStor L300N with NXD flash accelerator software which provides up to 10X improvement in storage performance.

Cray DataWarp with transparent caching, which provides the ability to accelerate application performance with no change to the end user experience.

Cray View for ClusterStor, which features the ability to trace and track the performance of Lustre providing per job and system views. “Cray is focused on advancing HPC storage with solutions that are directly targeted at the most pressing user requirements,” said Fred Kohout, Cray’s senior vice president of products and chief marketing officer. “Cray and ClusterStor resellers are making it easier for customers to manage their storage, extract the highest performance levels from their storage, and accelerate time-to-discovery with the fastest data access.”



“Cray is a pioneer in HPC storage systems and for decades has designed HPC systems that balance leading-edge compute and storage capabilities,” said Steve Conway, senior vice president of research at Hyperion Research. “This experience positions Cray well to benefit from the strong growth we forecast for the global HPC storage market.” Cray ClusterStor L300N

The Cray ClusterStor L300N with NXD flash accelerator software optimizes multiple mixed workloads on the same storage platform, eliminating data access bottlenecks through flash-based small file acceleration. Organizations will be able to automatically support multiple applications that require a diverse range of storage access patterns, such as small block and large block, without making any changes to applications or processes. ClusterStor NXD scales performance linearly with the size of the system. Cray DataWarp Enhancements

Cray DataWarp is software-defined storage that manages flash storage on the Cray Aries network. The new transparent caching feature will help the user – a domain scientist or an engineer – realize all he performance benefits of flash storage, while maintaining their Lustre experience. The applications mount the directories of the parallel file system yet access data from flash, resulting in the fastest, simplest application acceleration solution. As a result, DataWarp transparent caching will provide both ease of use and efficiency. The DataWarp transparent caching feature will be available for both Cray XC40™ and Cray XC50 systems. The new Cray flash storage blade for the Cray XC50 supercomputer expands the application acceleration solution for Cray DataWarp users. The Cray XC50 flash storage blade’s flexible configuration allows for customizing to individual capacity and price/performance needs. Cray View for ClusterStor

Cray View for ClusterStor software tracks job performance on Lustre file systems and enables the correlation of system events that cause job performance issues using streaming telemetry with customizable visualization enabling real-time and historical analysis. Cray View for ClusterStor will provide administrators with the tools to resolve problems faster.

Availability

Cray ClusterStor L300N, Cray View for ClusterStor, and DataWarp transparent caching software solutions are planned to be generally available in early 2018. Cray DataWarp for the Cray XC50 supercomputer is available now.



For more information on the Cray ClusterStor L300N, Cray DataWarp for the Cray XC50 supercomputer, and the Cray View for ClusterStor software solution please visit the Cray storage page on our website. To view a list of authorized resellers click here. About Cray Inc.

Global supercomputing leader Cray Inc. (Nasdaq:CRAY) provides innovative systems and solutions enabling scientists and engineers in industry, academia and government to meet existing and future simulation and analytics challenges. Leveraging more than 40 years of experience in developing and servicing the world’s most advanced supercomputers, Cray offers a comprehensive portfolio of supercomputers and big data storage and analytics solutions delivering unrivaled performance, efficiency and scalability. Cray’s Adaptive Supercomputing vision is focused on delivering innovative next-generation products that integrate diverse processing technologies into a unified architecture, allowing customers to meet the market’s continued demand for realized performance. Go to www.cray.com for more information. Safe Harbor Statement

