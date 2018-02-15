|
|[November 09, 2017]
|
New Keynote Among Announcements at CES Unveiled New York
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today held its 13th
annual CES (News - Alert) Unveiled New York, highlighting
market trends and breaking major CES news. Owned and produced by
CTA, CES®
2018 will run Jan. 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev.
A summary of today's announcements:
Following the news conference, CES Unveiled New York featured a tabletop
and networking exhibition with top CES exhibitors including startups
showcasing their latest innovations driving the future of tech. With
unbeatable programming and a networking reception, CES
Unveiled New York offered attendees the exclusive opportunity to
expand their business and dazzle top-tier media.
CES
2018 is the global stage for innovation and will span more than 2.6
million net square feet of exhibit space and feature more than 3,900
exhibiting companies unveiling technologies, products and services that
touch every industry, including the content industry.
High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download
on CESbroll.com.
See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference
sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES
photo gallery.
