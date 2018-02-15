New Keynote Among Announcements at CES Unveiled New York

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today held its 13th annual CES (News - Alert) Unveiled New York, highlighting market trends and breaking major CES news. Owned and produced by CTA, CES® 2018 will run Jan. 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev.

A summary of today's announcements:

CES 2018 is the global stage for innovation and will span more than 2.6 million net square feet of exhibit space and feature more than 3,900 exhibiting companies unveiling technologies, products and services that touch every industry, including the content industry.

High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com. See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES photo gallery.

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES Media Days

January 7-8, 2018, Las Vegas, NV

CES Unveiled Las Vegas

January 7, Las Vegas, NV

CES 2018 - Register

January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV

CES Asia 2018

June 13-15, Shanghai, China

