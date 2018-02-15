|
New SAFE-BioPharma Standard Trust List Enables Validation of Digital Signatures in Both US and EU
A newly published SAFE-BioPharma Trust List vastly improves workflows
involving sensitive and proprietary electronic documents exchanged
between the US and the EU. When incorporated into the EU framework, the
Trust List can allow European Relying Parties to validate digital
signatures issued by SAFE-BioPharma certified providers in the same way
they can validate digital signatures from EU-recognized issuers.
The Trust List is based on a newly developed SAFE-BioPharma conversion
tool.
SAFE-BioPharma is the first and only entity supporting both US and EU
models for validating digital signatures.
SAFE-BioPharma and Trans Sped, an EU-approved Trust Service Provider,
developed the new EU-compliant Trut List. The Trust List is available
on the SAFE-BioPharma
website. Source (News - Alert) code for the Trust List conversion tool is available
free on GitHub.
About SAFE-BioPharma
The SAFE-BioPharma® standards for digital identities and digital
signatures are used in life science and health care.
SAFE-BioPharma® is a trademark of SAFE-BioPharma Association. Use of
this trademark requires approval from SAFE-BioPharma Association.
