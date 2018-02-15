New SAFE-BioPharma Standard Trust List Enables Validation of Digital Signatures in Both US and EU

A newly published SAFE-BioPharma Trust List vastly improves workflows involving sensitive and proprietary electronic documents exchanged between the US and the EU. When incorporated into the EU framework, the Trust List can allow European Relying Parties to validate digital signatures issued by SAFE-BioPharma certified providers in the same way they can validate digital signatures from EU-recognized issuers.

The Trust List is based on a newly developed SAFE-BioPharma conversion tool.

SAFE-BioPharma is the first and only entity supporting both US and EU models for validating digital signatures.

SAFE-BioPharma and Trans Sped, an EU-approved Trust Service Provider, developed the new EU-compliant Trut List. The Trust List is available on the SAFE-BioPharma website. Source (News - Alert) code for the Trust List conversion tool is available free on GitHub.

About SAFE-BioPharma

The SAFE-BioPharma® standards for digital identities and digital signatures are used in life science and health care.

SAFE-BioPharma® is a trademark of SAFE-BioPharma Association. Use of this trademark requires approval from SAFE-BioPharma Association.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006671/en/