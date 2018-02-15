|
|[November 09, 2017]
|
New Relic Ranked as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced it ranked No. 202 on
Deloitte's (News - Alert) Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest
growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy
tech companies in North America.
New Relic's CFO, Mark Sachleben, credits the company's 511 percent
revenue growth between fiscal year 2013 and fiscal year 2016 to
enterprise adoption of New Relic's cloud platform, which makes every
aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable. He said, "We're
thrilled to be recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list for the
fourth consecutive year. Through our entire platform of products, we are
helping the world's largest companies find and fix problems faster,
deliver an amazing digital customer experience, and build
high-performing DevOps teams - so they can move faster, with confidence."
New Relic recently reported Second
Quarter Earnings Results for Fiscal Year 2018.
Overall, 2017 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue
growth ranging from 135 percent to 59,093 percent from fiscal year 2013
to fiscal year 2016, with median growth of 380 percent.
About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™
Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing
technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech
companies - bth public and private - in North America. Technology Fast
500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue
growth from 2013 to 2016.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies
must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to
customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's
operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of
at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5
million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum
of four years and be headquartered within North America. Deloitte refers
to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company
limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their
related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate
and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global")
does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte
refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related
entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and
their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to
attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.
Please see www.deloitte.com/about
to learn more about our global network of member firms.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
