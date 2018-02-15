[November 09, 2017] New Relic Ranked as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced it ranked No. 202 on Deloitte's (News - Alert) Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. New Relic's CFO, Mark Sachleben, credits the company's 511 percent revenue growth between fiscal year 2013 and fiscal year 2016 to enterprise adoption of New Relic's cloud platform, which makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable. He said, "We're thrilled to be recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list for the fourth consecutive year. Through our entire platform of products, we are helping the world's largest companies find and fix problems faster, deliver an amazing digital customer experience, and build high-performing DevOps teams - so they can move faster, with confidence." New Relic recently reported Second Quarter Earnings Results for Fiscal Year 2018. Overall, 2017 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 135 percent to 59,093 percent from fiscal year 2013 to fiscal year 2016, with median growth of 380 percent. About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™ Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - bth public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms. About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

