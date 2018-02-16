[November 09, 2017] New We the Internet Doc: 10 Tips for College Grads

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Comedy web channel We the Internet TV today released the short documentary Quarterlife User Manual, which lays out some hard truths for post-college kids entering today's evolving workforce. Through interviews with entrepreneurs and experts, director Rob Montz uncovers 10 truths about finding meaningful work in today's competitive -- and often confusing -- career landscape. In the film, Montz -- who is known for his fast-paced and hard-hitting short documentaries -- gives recent grads advice he wishes he'd had when entering the workfoce. Step 1? "Realize that the universe does not care." "When I left college, I had no clue how to actually navigate the working world, and the only advice people could give me was 'go to law school,'" said Montz. "The aim of this documentary is to transmute that pain and loneliness and aimlessness of my twenties into realistic, actionable pieces of advice. I'm not going to lie to people about how tough it is to secure meaningful work. But I do think there are some straightforward rules that, if you stick with them, can lead you there." We the Internet TV, known for its comedy sketches and off-the-beaten-path observations about pop culture, released the documentary via Facebook and YouTube.

"We the Internet is a comedy channel, but we've had success with short documentaries that get at the heart of the topics on our viewers' minds." said Lou Perez, head writer and executive producer of We the Internet TV. "The world can seem like a lonely place when you leave college. We wanted to show we care -- but we also think you should get over it." About We the Internet TV

We the Internet TV is a comedy web show that has earned millions of views, a loyal following and a Webby award. Known as an equal-opportunity offender, WTI will come for your candidate, your pet issue and your whataboutism. If you can take it as much as you can dish it, like our Facebook page. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-we-the-internet-doc-10-tips-for-college-grads-300553189.html SOURCE We the Internet TV

