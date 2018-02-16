[November 09, 2017]

New Sony Mobile flagship smartphones - Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact - include Qnovo adaptive battery charging technology

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnovo, the leading innovator of software to enhance battery performance, today disclosed that the newly announced Sony Mobile Communications (Sony Mobile)'s Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact smartphones include Qnovo's adaptive charging software.

With Qnovo's adaptive charging software, Sony Mobile continues to offer consumers with superior battery lifespan enabling Xperia owners to enjoy longer daily use as the battery ages.

"We are proud of our continued relationship with Sony Mobile and supporting the worldwide Xperia line of smartphones," said Nadim Maluf, Qnovo CEO. "Qnovo's adaptive charging software keeps your battery healthy for a much improved consumerexperience."

Qnovo adaptive charging software takes a unique, patented approach to battery charging by measuring battery health in real-time and continuously adjusting battery charging current. Intelligent management of the charging process enables mobile device manufacturers increased flexibility to improve all aspects of battery performance simultaneously, including longer lifespan, more daily use, faster charging and thinner devices. Qnovo technology operates on standard, un-modified lithium ion cells and optimizes battery performance throughout a mobile product's lifetime.

About Qnovo

Qnovo is reinventing one of the most basic foundations of energy storage and mobility – the battery and how it is charged. Qnovo develops innovative and patented adaptive charging algorithms and analytics that improve lifetime battery performance with enhanced safety. By augmenting battery chemistry with software, Qnovo enables batteries to charge faster, with more daily use and longer lifespan. Follow us on Twitter and our Blog.

