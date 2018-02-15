ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Relic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
[November 08, 2017]

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations.

Chief Product Officer Jim Gochee and VP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations Jonathan Parker will present at:

  • UBS Global Technology (News - Alert) Conference 2017 in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 3:45 p.m. PT.

VP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations Jonathan Parker will participate in:

  • Global Mizuho Investor Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben and VP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations Jonathan Parker will present at:

  • Raymond James 2017 Technology Investors Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 a 11:20 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

About New Relic


New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.


