|[November 08, 2017]
New Relic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced the following upcoming
investor conference presentations.
Chief Product Officer Jim Gochee and VP, Strategic Finance & Investor
Relations Jonathan Parker will present at:
UBS Global Technology (News - Alert) Conference 2017 in San Francisco on Tuesday,
November 14, 2017 at 3:45 p.m. PT.
VP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations Jonathan Parker will
participate in:
Global Mizuho Investor Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 5,
2017.
Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben and VP, Strategic Finance &
Investor Relations Jonathan Parker will present at:
Raymond James 2017 Technology Investors Conference in New York on
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 a 11:20 a.m. ET.
Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor
relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com.
Following the events, replays will be made available at the same
location.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108006476/en/
