[November 08, 2017] New Relic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations. Chief Product Officer Jim Gochee and VP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations Jonathan Parker will present at: UBS Global Technology (News - Alert) Conference 2017 in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 3:45 p.m. PT. VP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations Jonathan Parker will participate in: Global Mizuho Investor Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben and VP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations Jonathan Parker will present at: Raymond James 2017 Technology Investors Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 a 11:20 a.m. ET. Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location. About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108006476/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]