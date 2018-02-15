|
|[November 08, 2017]
|
New Directors appointed to the Board of Eutelsat Communications
The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Eutelsat
Communications (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) today approved the appointment
of four new directors: Dominique D'Hinnin, Paul-François Fournier,
Esther Gaide and Didier Leroy. Their mandates will be for a term of four
years up to the date of the Ordinary General Meeting to approve the
financial statements for the Financial Year ending 30 June 2021.
These appointments follow the non-renewal of the mandate of Bertrand
Mabille and the resignation of Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun, as well as that
of Michel de Rosen, whose term as Chairman of the Board of Directors
ended today.
Dominique D'Hinnin spent much of his career at the Lagardère
Group where he was Director of Internal Audit before being appointed
Financial Director of Hachette Livre, Executive Vice President of
Grolier Inc., Chief Financial Officer of Lagardère and finally
co-manager until 2016. Until today's Shareholders' Meeting, he
represented the Fonds Stratégique de Participations (FSP) on
Eutelsat's Board of Directors. Agnès Audier has replaced Dominique
D'Hinnin as the representative of the Fonds Stratégique de
Participations.
Esther Gaide is Chief Financial Officer of the Technicolor Group.
She was previously Deputy Chief Financial Officer and HR Director of
Havas Group for five years, after holding various financial positions
within the Bolloré Group.
Paul-François Fournier is currently Director of Innovation and
Member of the Executive Committee of the Banque Publique d'Investissement
((Bpifrance) after having spent nearly 20 years at Orange where he
held various positions, first in the Enterprise segment, subsequently at
Wanadoo and finally as Head of the Orange Technocentre.
Didier Leroy is a recognised expert in the automotive industry.
He began his career at Renault where he held various positions before
joining Toyota, where he is now Executive Vice President and a member of
the Board of Directors of Toyota Mtor Corporation.
At the end of the General Meeting, the new Board met and appointed
Dominique d'Hinnin as Chairman.
Speaking as the new Chairman, Dominique d'Hinnin said: "I am honoured
to become Chairman of the Board of Eutelsat and to succeed Michel de
Rosen in this role. Eutelsat has become a global player in the satellite
industry under his Chairmanship. He has impressed his mark on the Group
and I thank him warmly for his accomplishments on behalf of all Board
members. I am also delighted to continue my mission alongside Rodolphe
Belmer and the teams at Eutelsat who are fully committed to the Group's
development and to achieving the objectives set out in the strategic
plan."
The Board is now made up of twelve members, 42% of whom are women (five
out of twelve) and 67% of whom are independent directors (eight out of
twelve). It is composed as follows:
-
Dominique D'Hinnin, Chairman*
-
Rodolphe Belmer, Chief Executive Officer
-
Lord Birt, Vice Chairman*
-
Bpifrance Participations (formerly FSI) represented by Stéphanie
Frachet
-
FSP represented by Agnès Audier*
-
Jean d'Arthuys
-
Ana Garcia Fau*
-
Paul François Fournier
-
Esther Gaide*
-
Didier Leroy*
-
Ross McInnes*
-
Carole Piwnica*
* Independent Directors
The Combined General Meeting also approved all the other resolutions,
including the approval of the accounts, the dividend for the 2016-17
Financial Year, (€1.21 per share, paid on 23 November 2017), executive
compensation and financial resolutions.
About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading
satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated
ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data,
Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate
effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over
6,600 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast
by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or
connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices
and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women
from 32 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of
service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock
Exchange (ticker: ETL).
