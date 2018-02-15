[November 08, 2017] New Custom Photo Lighting and Pillows from Lamps Plus Offer Infinite Interior Design Options for Personal Pictures, Messages and Self-Made Designs

Anyone can now turn their favorite photos into lamp shades and designer throw pillows for their living room, bedroom or any area of the home with the new Custom Photo Lighting and Pillows feature exclusively from Lamps Plus. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108006008/en/ Move photos from your phone to your home décor with pillows and lamp shades created using the Lamps Plus custom photo feature. (Photo: Lamps Plus) Available for holiday shopping at LampsPlus.com, the easy-to-use online tool for both desktop and mobile lets customers start with either a blank pillow or lamp shade and then upload their own photos or designs to the custom photo editor. Users can then crop and filter their images, or add text treatments, borders and other graphic elements. Customers can even create text-only pillows or lamp shades featuring their favorite sayings or quotes. Lamps Plus is the first U.S. multi-channel retailer to offer both custom photo lamp shades and pillows. "Lamps Plus is a leading online retail source for lamp shades and our decorative pillow business continues to grow. Implementing a custom photo tool to our website was a high priority and we're eager to see what customers make. Creating your own lamp shade or pillow is easy and fun," said Dennis Swanson, CEO of Lamps Plus Inc. "Our customers share amazing photography and memories with friends and family on social media but that's online. Photos stored on your phone are seldom properly viewed. It's time to bring those great images into home décor." Each custom design is printed and hand-assembled to order in California by Lamps Plus artisans. The pillows are printed using a special sublimation printing process that permanently affixes the image to the oly blend pillowcase material. The pillows are then hand-filled with a 95/5 feather down/poly fill and machine sewn by hand to complete the manufacturing process. Each pillow measures 18 inches square. The custom photo lamp shades utilize a giclee printing process using archival quality inks. This patented process has been part of the Lamps Plus Art Shade program, a print-to-order collection of lamps and fixtures featuring made-to-order lamp shades in a range of exclusive and customizable patterns.

Along with existing photos, users can design their own custom patterns as photo files and use those for lamp shades and pillows. "Our customers have expectations for the items they bring into their homes. Our focus with lighting and home décor is on the quality of materials and offering products that, from an interior design perspective, will enhance our customers' homes and lives," said Michael Murphy, interior design and trends producer at Lamps Plus. "With these pillows and lamp shades, you can also make something that's uniquely your own. It starts with a favorite family photo, a photo of a pet or one from a vacation. It's that marriage of designer quality with personalization that sets us apart." With customization for products continuing to be a rising trend among consumers, the online Custom Photo Lighting and Pillows feature is another addition to the line of customizable products available at LampsPlus.com. These include the Lamps Plus Art Shade program and Color Plus™, over 100 designer lifestyle color choices for lighting and mirrors. To create custom photo lighting and pillows, access this link: http://www.lampsplus.com/customphoto/ For photos of custom photo lighting and pillows, access this link. About Lamps Plus Established in 1976 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Lamps Plus has become the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer, operating a successful e-commerce business, mobile site and over three dozen retail stores in the western United States. As the leader in the lighting industry for over four decades, Lamps Plus designs and manufactures a wide assortment of exclusive and patented lighting styles including the Color Plus™ collection and lamps with customizable art shades that are artisan handmade to order. To assist consumers, a staff of American Lighting Association trained experts is available in the company call center and in all stores. The Lamps Plus family includes Lamps Plus Professionals, Lamps Plus Hospitality, LampsPlusOpenBox.com and LampsPlus.ca. The entire product catalog of functional and decorative lighting, furniture and home décor can be found at www.LampsPlus.com. Follow Lamps Plus on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108006008/en/

