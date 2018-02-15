ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Relationship Tool Spouse Space Launches to Help Couples Build a Stronger and Happier Marriage
[November 08, 2017]

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Spouse Space is pleased to announce that a new, advanced online relationship tool is now up and running. Designed for couples looking to build stronger marriages, this flexible tool helps users apply the findings of research on successful marriages via a convenient and structured dialogue with their partners. 

The most important attribute of Spouse Space is that instead of offering a one-size fits all solution, it helps couples focus on their own specific needs and aspirations. This process comprises of three simple and highly effective steps.

1) Couples assess their relationships against factors that lead to happy and strong marriages. 

2) Couples work together to identify the areas where their marriages can be improved and access advice videos from dozens of marriage therapists and counselors.  

3) Couples track their progressand remain jointly accountable for the actions they implement to improve their marriage. 

Spouse Space can help couples achieve improved communication, deeper mutual respect, a more passionate sexual relationship, better management of finances and family responsibilities, and an overall happier married life.

As an introductory offer, a Spouse Space subscription is now available for $14/month. All details about this program can be found at https://www.spouse-space.com


About Spouse Space: Spouse Space is an online program designed to help married couples apply research driven insights about successful marriages through a convenient, structured dialogue with their partners.  This advanced and simple program comes with useful instruction videos for each of the steps.

Contact:  Darren Noy 
Website: https://www.spouse-space.com 
Email: 184075@email4pr.com  
Phone: 650-279-1160

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-relationship-tool-spouse-space-launches-to-help-couples-build-a-stronger-and-happier-marriage-300551682.html

SOURCE Kannetic


