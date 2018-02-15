[November 08, 2017] New Clutter-Free Charging Station for Consumer Electronic Devices

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp® introduces the "Cord Charmer®," an outlet cover plate that stores power cords while charging electronic devices, such as media players and cell phones. The unit solves the problem of cords cluttering floors and countertops. The Cord Charmer® replaces traditional electronic cover plates. This unique cover features a chamber for the cord and built-in shelf for an electronic device. The chamber houses the cord in a safe location while an electronic device charges. The shelf keeps the electronic device lifted up out of harm's way, instead of resting on a desktop, countertop or floor where it could be damaged. Unlike other charging devices, Cord Charmer® saves user's counter or floor space by keeping the cord out of the way to eliminate clutter, helps to prevent tripping and childproofs a premise. All of these features areavailable in one clever Cord Charmer® unit. The Cord Charmer® is compact and features two designs: traditional and contemporary. The traditional design includes two outlet spaces while the contemporary design features one large rectangular opening for the outlet. Both designs blend with any décor. To install the unit, a user would need to shut off the power at the circuit breaker box. Next, remove the existing outlet cover plate and place the Cord Charmer® over the outlet. The unit can be secured with the mounting screw(s) which are included. Finally, turn on the power at the circuit breaker box. The Cord Charmer® is ideal for media players, cell phones and all other electronic devices with cords. Suggested retail price: $9.99. To watch a video demonstration of the product in use, visit https://youtu.be/xz9w2BqFqXo.

InventHelp® is seeking marketers and distributors in the electronics and housewares industries and direct response. Cord Charmer® is available on www.inventhelpstore.com , a website of innovative new products by InventHelp's licensing and product marketing partner Intromark Incorporated. For more information, or for ordering, contact us at 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; call (800) 851-6030 or (412) 288-1368; fax (412) 338-0497. Contact: Mike Drew, 412-969-6170, mdrew@inventhelp.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-clutter-free-charging-station-for-consumer-electronic-devices-300551674.html SOURCE InventHelp

